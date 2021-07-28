XRP Rises 19% on The News of Ripple Launching New ODL Corridor in Japan

News
Wed, 07/28/2021 - 10:23
article image
Yuri Molchan
Ripple-affiliated XRP has printed an over 19 percent rise after the news announced by Ripple
XRP Rises 19% on The News of Ripple Launching New ODL Corridor in Japan
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The sixth-ranked digital currency, XRP, has staged an over 17 percent rise after the Ripple giant announced that the subsidiaries launched by its major Japanese partner SBI (SBI Remit and SBI VC Trade) are launching a new ODL corridor from Japan to the Philippines. It will run on RippleNet.

At press time, XRP has risen 19.25 percent and is trading at $0.7512, as per data from CoinMarketCap.

8842_0
Image via CoinMarketCap

Related
Ripple Announces New ODL Corridor in Japan

The new ODL product will allow users to instantly convert XRP to the Philippine peso. The partner of the project in the Philippines is major local crypto exchange Coins.ph.

#Ripple News #XRP
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image 13,820 Bitcoin Moved Off Binance – Largest Withdrawal Since April 19: IntoTheBlock
07/28/2021 - 11:38
13,820 Bitcoin Moved Off Binance – Largest Withdrawal Since April 19: IntoTheBlock
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image XRP Rises 19% on The News of Ripple Launching New ODL Corridor in Japan
07/28/2021 - 10:23
XRP Rises 19% on The News of Ripple Launching New ODL Corridor in Japan
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image Bitcoin’s Been Rising for Over Week – Longest Bullish Movement This Year
07/28/2021 - 09:47
Bitcoin’s Been Rising for Over Week – Longest Bullish Movement This Year
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan