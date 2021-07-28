XRP Rises 19% on The News of Ripple Launching New ODL Corridor in Japan

Ripple-affiliated XRP has printed an over 19 percent rise after the news announced by Ripple

The sixth-ranked digital currency, XRP, has staged an over 17 percent rise after the Ripple giant announced that the subsidiaries launched by its major Japanese partner SBI (SBI Remit and SBI VC Trade) are launching a new ODL corridor from Japan to the Philippines. It will run on RippleNet.

At press time, XRP has risen 19.25 percent and is trading at $0.7512, as per data from CoinMarketCap.

Image via CoinMarketCap

The new ODL product will allow users to instantly convert XRP to the Philippine peso. The partner of the project in the Philippines is major local crypto exchange Coins.ph.