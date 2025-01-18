Ripple CTO Says New ‘Enemy of Crypto’ May Never Emerge After Gensler Quits SEC

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ripple CTO David Schwartz has taken to his official account on X to touch on the topic of Gary Gensler stepping down from the position of SEC chairman.

Gary Gensler steps down, Ripple CTO reacts

After publishing a tweet, in which he urged the crypto community to stop attacking each other and be friendly for a change, a commentator wondered who “the enemy of crypto” was now that the former SEC boss had called it quits. “Gary just walked, we've won already,” he stated.

Schwartz responded that if there is a new “enemy of crypto” the community does not know who he/she is yet – “I don’t think we know right now.” However, Schwartz assumed that perhaps such a big crypto critic as Gensler was when he held the position of the SEC chair “won’t emerge”.

Ripple CLO celebrates Gensler’s last day in office

On Friday, Ripple chief legal officer Stuart Alderoty tweeted that that was Gary Gensler’s final full day as the head of the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The CLO assumed that in the future the crypto community will gradually forget who he was and what he did to Ripple and the crypto space in general during his four-year stay in the office. “Starting tomorrow, ‘Gary who?’ will be the only appropriate response if someone mentions his name,” Alderoty tweeted.

"I'm gonna miss him."

This tweet came out on Friday, and three hours ago, David Schwartz commented on it, publishing a quote from the Dr. Peter Venkman character played by Bill Murray in the 1984 movie Ghostbusters: "I'm gonna miss him."

Schwartz reveals truth about the XRP 2018 ATH

As reported by U.Today, earlier this week, David Schwartz revealed an interesting fact about the $3.84 all-time high achieved by the XRP coin in January 2018. The Ripple CTO tweeted that it was not quite an ATH, though it was widely reported as one.

He explained that this high price was reached on South Korean exchanges thanks to the so-called “Kimchi premium”—an additional buy-and-sell fee added to the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in Korea.

In reality, Schwartz said, nobody paid $3.84 to buy XRP or received that much per coin when selling it back then.