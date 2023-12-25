Advertisement
AD

11% Bitcoin (BTC) Move Coming Soon: Skew Analytics

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Bitcoin on verge of making move in either direction
Mon, 25/12/2023 - 13:40
11% Bitcoin (BTC) Move Coming Soon: Skew Analytics
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bitcoin's weekly chart presents an intriguing technical setup as market participants anticipate a significant price movement. The current chart formation suggests a pivotal point is approaching, with an 11% move on the horizon, as inferred by Skew Analytics.

Advertisement

The recent candlestick pattern resembles a "tweezer" bottom, identified by the wicks touching down into a demand zone around $40,000. This area acts as a critical support level where buying interest historically comes in, indicating potential upward pressure. However, the topside of the previous weekly open around $44,000-$45,000 has been swept, revealing a supply zone where sellers previously stepped in, potentially capping upward moves.

Given this setup, two primary scenarios could unfold in the near term. The first, a bullish case, sees BTC rebounding from the $40,000 demand level, where the tweezer bottom suggests a floor. Should buyers maintain control, a push through the $44,000-$45,000 supply zone could see BTC aiming for an 11% move toward the mid-$40K region, possibly testing the $48,000 resistance.

Related
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Assets He Made Fortune On

Conversely, if the $40K level fails to hold as support, there is a bearish scenario where Bitcoin could retreat, challenging the lower support levels. This could initiate a move down by 11%, potentially visiting the $36K zone, where the market may seek new demand.

Inscriptions and high Bitcoin fees have been the recent hot topics for the asset, indicating a robust network but also raising concerns over scalability and transaction costs. Meanwhile, bullish sentiment around miner companies suggests confidence in the sector's profitability and long-term growth, despite Bitcoin's price consolidation.

Apart from Bitcoin, Solana's growth spurt contrasts starkly with the perceived stagnation in Ethereum's DeFi ecosystem, which some community members describe as "dead." This divergence in sectoral momentum could influence capital flows into the crypto market, potentially impacting Bitcoin's trajectory.

#Bitcoin
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image XRP Eyes 74% Volume Spike as Price Goes Christmas Green
2023/12/25 13:38
XRP Eyes 74% Volume Spike as Price Goes Christmas Green
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Profitability at Highest Level in 2023
2023/12/25 13:38
Dogecoin (DOGE) Profitability at Highest Level in 2023
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Crucial Upgrade Teased by SHIB Team, Here's Why It Will Be Important
2023/12/25 13:38
Crucial Upgrade Teased by SHIB Team, Here's Why It Will Be Important
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

11% Bitcoin (BTC) Move Coming Soon: Skew Analytics
11% Bitcoin (BTC) Move Coming Soon: Skew Analytics
XRP Eyes 74% Volume Spike as Price Goes Christmas Green
XRP Eyes 74% Volume Spike as Price Goes Christmas Green
Dogecoin (DOGE) Profitability at Highest Level in 2023
Dogecoin (DOGE) Profitability at Highest Level in 2023
Crucial Upgrade Teased by SHIB Team, Here's Why It Will Be Important
Crucial Upgrade Teased by SHIB Team, Here's Why It Will Be Important
New Solana (SOL) Meme Coin up 100% After Major Exchange Listing
New Solana (SOL) Meme Coin up 100% After Major Exchange Listing
Solana (SOL) Rally Nearing Its End? Wallet Moves $23 Million to Binance Amid Price Dip
Solana (SOL) Rally Nearing Its End? Wallet Moves $23 Million to Binance Amid Price Dip
Did Vitalik Buterin Predict Solana (SOL) Rally? Cryptic Tweet Breakthrough
Did Vitalik Buterin Predict Solana (SOL) Rally? Cryptic Tweet Breakthrough
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Assets He Made Fortune On
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Assets He Made Fortune On
XRP May End December in Profit for First Time in Six Years
XRP May End December in Profit for First Time in Six Years
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Jumps by 5,000% as Whale Migration Begins
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Jumps by 5,000% as Whale Migration Begins
Show all
Advertisement
AD