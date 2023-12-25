Advertisement
Bitcoin (BTC) Painted Doubletop Pattern: Here's Potential Effect on Price

article image
Arman Shirinyan
The ominous pattern occurs on the chart as Bitcoin struggles to break the local resistance level
Mon, 25/12/2023 - 1:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Painted Doubletop Pattern: Here's Potential Effect on Price
The Bitcoin chart is currently exhibiting a: a double-top formation pattern which caught our attention. This pattern is noteworthy because it often signals a reversal following a strong uptrend, suggesting that Bitcoin's recent ripping through the market may be facing a critical moment.

A double-top pattern occurs when the price of an asset reaches a high point, retraces slightly, and then rises back to the previous high without breaking through it, creating two distinct peaks at a similar price level. For Bitcoin, which has been on a substantial upward trajectory, gaining enormous value and shattering expectations, this pattern could indicate that its momentum is stalling.

BTCUSD Chart
BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

After the breakthrough above $41,000, expectations were high that Bitcoin would continue its rally towards $43,000. However, the struggle at this key psychological level has raised eyebrows. The failure to push past and hold above this level could be a bearish signal, suggesting that Bitcoin may be due for a correction if the double-top pattern is confirmed.

The implications of such a pattern playing out could lead to a retracement of Bitcoin's price. Typically, a confirmed double-top would see Bitcoin potentially retesting lower support levels, as the pattern often leads to a reversal of the prior upward trend. For traders and investors, this could mean a period of consolidation or even a short-term bearish phase before any further bullish movements.

On the flip side, the crypto mining sector has been flourishing, with inscriptions bringing substantial profits to miners. This has led to a rally in bitcoin mining stock companies, reflecting the overall enthusiasm for the digital gold. The mining sector's profitability has often been a barometer for Bitcoin's market health, suggesting that the underlying fundamentals remain strong despite potential technical pullbacks.

If the double-top pattern is not realized and Bitcoin finds the strength to break past the $43,000 resistance, it could invalidate the bearish signal and set the stage for a continuation of the bull run. The crypto market is notorious for its volatility, and patterns that seem apparent can often be swiftly invalidated by a change in investor sentiment or macroeconomic factors.

Is there any room for Solana?

Solana has been a standout performer with the biggest price increase in 2023 among top-10 assets. The provided chart showcases a sharp uptrend for Solana, but it begs the question: Is Solana overbought, or can we expect further growth?

Firstly, the chart indicates that Solana has been consistently maintaining its position above the moving averages, a bullish indicator that suggests the asset is in a strong upward trend. The steep angle of the moving averages further underscores this momentum. However, such a rapid increase in price often leads to concerns about the asset being overbought.

The Relative Strength Index is currently high at around high levels. This could suggest that Solana is potentially overbought, which often precedes a price correction or reversal. However, in the context of cryptocurrencies, a high RSI can persist for extended periods during strong bull runs, so it alone is not a definitive indicator of an imminent reversal.

Shorting Solana right now carries significant risk. Given the asset's strong performance and the burgeoning ecosystem around it, there's considerable market sentiment backing further growth. The growth of the Solana ecosystem, fueled by cheap transactions and a burgeoning DeFi sector, provides fundamental support for the price. Additionally, the influx of memecoins offering astronomical profits to investors adds to the frenzy and attracts more capital to the Solana network.

The current climate favors platforms that offer robust DeFi capabilities, and Solana is among the top contenders in this space due to its high throughput and low cost. These factors drive adoption and can sustain an asset's overbought conditions longer than traditional markets would typically allow.

#Bitcoin #Solana
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

