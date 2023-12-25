Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls Fail to Step Up on Christmas

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin (BTC) saw a subdued Christmas this year, failing to record the traditional ‘Santa Claus’ rally
Mon, 25/12/2023 - 6:12
Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls Fail to Step Up on Christmas
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

With festive lights twinkling across the globe, Bitcoin (BTC) is facing a less-than-celebratory Christmas.

The Bitcoin price is currently sitting at $43,161.88 after experiencing a 1.2% drop. 

The recent sharp drop recently triggered a volatility alert. 

This year's Christmas was a stark contrast to the usual bullish enthusiasm often expected in the crypto market during the holiday season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Related
Shiba Inu's Shibarium Achieves New Significant Milestone

Typically, global stock markets experience the "Santa Claus" rally during the Christmas period. 

The term is used to describe a trend in the stock market where there is typically an uptick in stock prices during the last week of December and the first few trading days of January. This phenomenon is often attributed to various factors such as year-end tax considerations, holiday season optimism, reduced trading activity due to the holidays, and institutional investors adjusting portfolios for year-end reporting. The Santa Claus Rally is not a guaranteed occurrence and varies in its impact each year. 

Bitcoin appears to be diverging from this trend in 2023.  

With that being said, a belated Christmas present might be in store for Bitcoin bulls. 

Recent developments suggest a potential upswing in Bitcoin's future price, with major investment firms such as Blackrock, Ark, and Grayscale engaging in discussions with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding Bitcoin ETFs. 

These discussions could lead to a crucial breakthrough for Bitcoin ETFs, broadening the market access and potentially invigorating Bitcoin’s appeal to a wider range of investors. 

Despite the current dip, these ongoing negotiations and the likelihood of the SEC approving a spot Bitcoin ETF in the near future offer a beacon of optimism for Bitcoin's value recovery.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu's Shibarium Achieves New Significant Milestone
2023/12/25 06:42
Shiba Inu's Shibarium Achieves New Significant Milestone
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Painted Doubletop Pattern: Here's Potential Effect on Price
2023/12/25 06:42
Bitcoin (BTC) Painted Doubletop Pattern: Here's Potential Effect on Price
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Bitcoin Will Lose Importance with Spot ETFs, Second Foundation CIO Says
2023/12/25 06:42
Bitcoin Will Lose Importance with Spot ETFs, Second Foundation CIO Says
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls Fail to Step Up on Christmas
Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls Fail to Step Up on Christmas
Shiba Inu's Shibarium Achieves New Significant Milestone
Shiba Inu's Shibarium Achieves New Significant Milestone
Bitcoin (BTC) Painted Doubletop Pattern: Here's Potential Effect on Price
Bitcoin (BTC) Painted Doubletop Pattern: Here's Potential Effect on Price
Bitcoin Will Lose Importance with Spot ETFs, Second Foundation CIO Says
Bitcoin Will Lose Importance with Spot ETFs, Second Foundation CIO Says
XRP Price Analysis for December 24
XRP Price Analysis for December 24
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 24
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 24
Crypto Scam Alert: AI-Powered Deepfake of Michael Saylor Appears on YouTube
Crypto Scam Alert: AI-Powered Deepfake of Michael Saylor Appears on YouTube
Ethereum (ETH) Saw 85% Growth in 2023, but There Is Still Major Problem
Ethereum (ETH) Saw 85% Growth in 2023, but There Is Still Major Problem
SHIB to $0.00002? Shiba Inu Price Chart Says Maybe
SHIB to $0.00002? Shiba Inu Price Chart Says Maybe
Dogecoin Founder Sparks Unbelievable Ethereum-Solana Face-Off
Dogecoin Founder Sparks Unbelievable Ethereum-Solana Face-Off
Show all
Advertisement
AD