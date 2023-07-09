1.1 Billion XRP Recently Bought by Whales, Here's What's Happening

Sun, 07/09/2023 - 10:24
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
XRP whales have been regularly buying since beginning of 2023
1.1 Billion XRP Recently Bought by Whales, Here's What's Happening
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Citing Santiment data, crypto analyst Ali reports a whopping 1.1 billion XRP worth around $570 million acquired by whales since February.

XRP whales have been regularly buying since the beginning of 2023, frequently taking advantage of periods of decline or consolidation to boost their holdings.

As previously reported, whales bought up 360 million XRP, worth $170 million, as the price fell 12% in late June. XRP whales have been known to accumulate for extended periods, which frequently coincided with XRP price increases. A similar circumstance that preceded a large rally for the XRP/USD pair in late 2020 is considered a historical precedent.

Similarly, the recent wave of XRP stockpiling by whales coincided with a price increase for XRP. In March, XRP's price saw a run-up to highs of $0.545.

The uptick was sustained in Q2, 2023, as Messari reports that XRP's circulating market cap is up 42.5% YTD, thanks primarily to its price rise in the first quarter of 2023. After a drop in early May, the price of XRP nearly returned to its yearly high set in late March in June.

Related
XRP: This Pattern Hints at Positive Momentum for XRP Price

The price action on XRP's daily charts could suggest something might be brewing for the sixth-largest cryptocurrency. 

For instance, XRP appears to be forming what seems to be a cup and handle formation, and the price is consolidating between its daily moving averages. A "cup and handle" pattern is a bullish continuation pattern that signals a period of consolidation followed by a breakout. It depicts an asset's price movement resembling a cup, followed by a downward-trending price pattern.

Related
XRP Saw Impressive Growth in Q2, 2023: On-Chain Report

In the last quarter, XRP Ledger experienced impressive network activity. On May 28, 2023, around 523,000 addresses received a transaction, nearly 11 times the daily average in Q2. This is the second-highest address activity day in its history.

At the time of writing, XRP was marginally up in the last 24 hours to $0.47.

#XRP #Ripple News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Solana (SOL) Pierces Resistance: Next Targets Are Here
07/09/2023 - 09:51
Solana (SOL) Pierces Resistance: Next Targets Are Here
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Here's How Much Dogecoin (DOGE), SOL, XRP Binance Holds
07/09/2023 - 09:27
Here's How Much Dogecoin (DOGE), SOL, XRP Binance Holds
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Shiba Inu Roars Back: Santiment Spots Revival
07/09/2023 - 09:12
Shiba Inu Roars Back: Santiment Spots Revival
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan