$1,059,849,588 In Ethereum Transferred between Whales as ETH Rises to $3,440

Crypto whales and exchanges have transferred over $1 billion worth of Ethereum as the coin recovers the $3,440 area

Popular blockchain service Whale Alert, which tracks large crypto transfers, has reported that a mind-blowing amount of Ether has been shoveled by large holders and several major crypto exchanges.

317,858 Ethereum on the move

Over the past twenty-four hours, almost 318,000 Ethers have been transferred in massive transactions initiated by crypto whales. The transfers were made between anonymous wallets and from exchanges to wallets with no registered owners.

The largest transaction carried 168,220 ETH – that is a whopping $562,204,337 at the current exchange rate – conducted between unknown wallets.

Among the other transfers, there have been stashes of over 29,000 ETH, two lumps of 60,000 ETH, 26,678 ETH and 27,251 ETH (this one moved from Binance), etc. 12,480 ETH was moved to the HitBTC exchange.

Image via Twitter

The total worth of these Ethereum transfers constitutes $1,059,849,588 in fiat.

Ethereum rises to $3,440 after $35 million in ETH gets burned

In the past hour and a half, the second largest crypto gained 4.30 percent and rose to the $3,439 level. Prior to that, it increased from $3,236 to the $3,297 price mark.

The current level was lost by Ethereum on September 10 as it was declining from the $3,900 area.

Ethereum is gradually getting deflationary as after the London hard fork that occurred in early August, the mechanism of burning the ETH fees has been enabled.

As reported by U.Today, on Friday, approximately $35 million of ETH was burned as the number of active addresses on the network had reached an all-time high – 6.2 million of wallets holding 0.01-1 ETH year-to-date.