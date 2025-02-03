Advertisement
    $105 Million Boom Makes XRP Second Best Altcoin

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP earns second best altcoin place in crypto investment race
    Mon, 3/02/2025 - 14:41
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Here's the thing about crypto – it is never boring. Last week, digital asset investment products pulled in 527 million inflows, but it was not all that smooth. Investor sentiment was all over the place, thanks to the usual market nervousness and, of course, all the buzz around DeepSeek. Bitcoin, as always, was the star with $486 million inflows, while short Bitcoin products added another $3.7 million for the second week running, according to CoinShares.

    But let's talk about XRP. It has been pretty quiet for a while, but not anymore. It has had 105 million in inflows so far this year, with 15 million of that coming in just the last week. That makes it the second-best-performing altcoin out there, right behind Ethereum. 

    Ethereum's had a bit of a rough patch recently, by the way. Despite a total of $177 million inflows this year, it ended last week with net zero flows. It had a bit of a fall earlier in the week, probably because of its links to the tech sector, which took a hit after Nvidia's stumble. Add in some internal drama and a fair bit of skepticism from its own community, and Ethereum is looking a little shaky.

    Article image
    Source: CoinShares

    Meanwhile, XRP has been quietly building momentum. A lot of that is down to Ripple, which has been making some big moves in cross-border payments. 

    It is not just a crypto thing anymore – Ripple has its fingers in the broader financial market, backed by a solid network of institutional partners. And let's not forget the "Made in America" label, which might just give XRP an edge as regulations and tax rules keep changing.

    The real deal? XRP is doing all this without an ETF. That's right, no exchange-traded fund, no problem. But the rumors of an XRP ETF are getting louder, and it feels like it is more a question of "when" than "if." If that happens, expect even more money to flow in.

    Could XRP eventually challenge Ethereum's spot next to Bitcoin? Maybe. 

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    

