Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    29,532,534 XRP Tranfer Stuns Top US Crypto Exchange

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Coinbase exchange has welcomed another massive XRP transfer from anonymous whale
    Mon, 3/02/2025 - 12:24
    A
    A
    A
    29,532,534 XRP Tranfer Stuns Top US Crypto Exchange
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The combined crypto market cap dropped by 7.355 in the past 24 hours to $3.13 trillion, with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and XRP in the spotlight. With XRP down by over 17.7% in 24 hours, there are lingering signs of a sell-off by the coin’s holders. Thus far, XRP holders have suffered over $2.2 billion amid a deep sell-off.

    Advertisement

    XRP transfer to Coinbase, Possible reasons

    According to data insights from Whale Alert, an anonymous whale transferred 25,532,534 XRP to Coinbase exchange. This sum, worth $68,360,671, has triggered further sell-off concerns in the community. While the transfer might be for different reasons, its historic trend implies a possible offloading.

    Related
    XRP Suddenly Collapses 14%. It Might Get Worse
    Sun, 02/02/2025 - 18:30
    XRP Suddenly Collapses 14%. It Might Get Worse
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The XRP price remains one of the most profitable altcoins of the past year. Currently changing hands for $2.38, the coin reached a seven-year high of $3.388 amid a 90-day rally of 368%.

    This growth incentivizes long-term XRP holders to take profits from their coins. Based on the insight from Whale Alert, this anonymous whale is no stranger to Coinbase, as a series of inflows has been recorded. 

    This wallet has been active since March 2021, further proof that the whale has enough experience navigating the market. Should the latest transfer to Coinbase imply a sell-off, it may not impact the overall market. However, it can dampen some traders’ sentiment amid a patient wait for a rebound.

    XRP being watched

    By key metrics, XRP is better off than some of its altcoin pairs. Despite the 428% surge in Cardano (ADA) trading volume, XRP remains the second most capitalized altcoin.

    Related
    XRP Price May Lose 43% If This Bollinger Bands Signal Validates
    Sun, 02/02/2025 - 13:52
    XRP Price May Lose 43% If This Bollinger Bands Signal Validates
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Its rebound may now be benchmarked alongside other altcoins, especially those in the top 10. Shifts from XRP whales remain crucial, as this can dilute or shrink the circulating supply.

    XRP has escaped the recent backlash, alongside fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) amid the push for a national digital asset stockpile in the U.S. Despite the market facing a collective need to recuperate from the latest sell-off, XRP remains under crucial watch from analysts.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 3, 2025 - 11:53
    1,000,000,000 DOGE In Past Five Hours As Price Crashes 25%
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Feb 3, 2025 - 11:39
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Add Another Zero? 40% Price Drop
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Qardun Revolutionizes Blockchain-Based Payments, Captivating the Crypto World
    Agent A.I. (AGNT) Token Presale Goes Live – A Thoughtful Take on AI and Meme Culture
    Philippines Leads Southeast Asia’s Fintech Future: Fintech Revolution Summit 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    29,532,534 XRP Tranfer Stuns Top US Crypto Exchange
    1,000,000,000 DOGE In Past Five Hours As Price Crashes 25%
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Add Another Zero? 40% Price Drop
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD