$2.2 Billion Wiped Out as XRP and Other Altcoins Collapse

According to data provided by crypto analytics platform CoinGlass, a whopping $2.21 billion worth of crypto has been liquidated over the past 24 hours.
Long positions account for the overwhelming majority of the wipeout ($1.87 billion).
Global trading platform Binance is first based on the amount of liquidations.
The Ripple-affiliated XRP token is down nearly 25% over the last 24 hours, becoming the worst-performing cryptocurrency in the top 10 alongside Dogecoin (DOGE) and Cardano (ADA).
Some other major tokens, including Ethereum (ETH) and BNB, have also recorded double-digit losses.
Apart from stablecoins, not a single top 100 cryptocurrency is in the green.
