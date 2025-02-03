$2.2 Billion Wiped Out as XRP and Other Altcoins Collapse

According to data provided by crypto analytics platform CoinGlass, a whopping $2.21 billion worth of crypto has been liquidated over the past 24 hours.

Advertisement

Long positions account for the overwhelming majority of the wipeout ($1.87 billion).

Global trading platform Binance is first based on the amount of liquidations.

Advertisement

The Ripple-affiliated XRP token is down nearly 25% over the last 24 hours, becoming the worst-performing cryptocurrency in the top 10 alongside Dogecoin (DOGE) and Cardano (ADA).

Some other major tokens, including Ethereum (ETH) and BNB, have also recorded double-digit losses.

Apart from stablecoins, not a single top 100 cryptocurrency is in the green.