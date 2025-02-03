Advertisement
    $2.2 Billion Wiped Out as XRP and Other Altcoins Collapse

    Alex Dovbnya
    More than $2 billion worth of crypto has been liquidated over the past 24 hours
    Mon, 3/02/2025 - 5:34
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    According to data provided by crypto analytics platform CoinGlass, a whopping $2.21 billion worth of crypto has been liquidated over the past 24 hours. 

    Long positions account for the overwhelming majority of the wipeout ($1.87 billion). 

    Global trading platform Binance is first based on the amount of liquidations.  

    The Ripple-affiliated XRP token is down nearly 25% over the last 24 hours, becoming the worst-performing cryptocurrency in the top 10 alongside Dogecoin (DOGE) and Cardano (ADA).

    Some other major tokens, including Ethereum (ETH) and BNB, have also recorded double-digit losses. 

    Apart from stablecoins, not a single top 100 cryptocurrency is in the green. 

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

