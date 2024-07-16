Advertisement
AD

    $103 Million in Solana (SOL) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    Solana whales have been making major SOL movements today
    Tue, 16/07/2024 - 13:28
    $103 Million in Solana (SOL) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Whales have started to make big Solana (SOL) moves as its price starts a fresh rally. Whale Alert reported a huge Solana transfer earlier today. The tracking service revealed that 656,296 SOL, worth around $103 million, were shifted from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.

    Advertisement

    This SOL transfer has raised some questions as the community finds it difficult to understand the motive. As the transfer is between two individual wallets, it confirms that it is neither a sell-off nor a purchase. It is highly likely that it was a strategic move from this whale.

    Crypto whales often make transactions between their wallets to allocate their holdings according to their trading strategies. At this moment, it cannot be confirmed whether the whale is going to hold their SOL holdings or transfer it to an exchange to sell.

    HOT Stories
    "Bitcoin Going to $1 Million": Samson Mow Names Possible Time Frame
    Michael Saylor Posts Victorious Bitcoin-MicroStrategy Tweet
    Breaking: Mt. Gox Started Sending $2.4 Billion in Bitcoin (BTC)
    Billionaire Dell Calls Bitcoin “Fascinating”

    However, this Solana transaction is a major one as it is worth around $103 million. Such movements often create uncertainty and speculation in the community. But the positive thing for SOL holders is that the market seems unfazed by this whale movement.

    Solana price sees bullish momentum

    The price of SOL has remained bullish amid this latest transfer. As of this writing, the coin is trading around $156.91, after a jump of 2.84% in the last 24 hours. Moreover, the trading volume of Solana has surged 39.01% to $2.84 billion. This highlights that bulls are in control of the market and traders are getting optimistic about the coin.

    Moreover, senior analysts are sharing positive views about the coin. For instance, crypto analyst Ali Martinez has predicted that the Solana price can hit the $174 target. Overall, multiple bullish signals are emerging for SOL, and it appears that it may be entering a bull market from the current price levels.

    #Solana News
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

    related image Shiba Inu Might Break Crucial Hedge as Volume Skyrockets 151%
    Jul 16, 2024 - 13:22
    Shiba Inu Might Break Crucial Hedge as Volume Skyrockets 151%
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image "Bitcoin Going to $1 Million": Samson Mow Names Possible Time Frame
    Jul 16, 2024 - 13:22
    "Bitcoin Going to $1 Million": Samson Mow Names Possible Time Frame
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for July 16
    Jul 16, 2024 - 13:22
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for July 16
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Chain Conference Istanbul 2024 To Take Place on September 14-15, 2024
    Under 24 Hours to Go: The World Awaits Poodlana's Grand Launch
    Best Ways to Get Free NFTs in 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $103 Million in Solana (SOL) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Shiba Inu Might Break Crucial Hedge as Volume Skyrockets 151%
    "Bitcoin Going to $1 Million": Samson Mow Names Possible Time Frame
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD