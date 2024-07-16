Bitcoin Price Yields to Mt Gox Giant Transactions with Sudden Fall

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency is staging a sudden decline as massive amounts of Bitcoin got moving today. Two mammoth-sized Bitcoin chunks hit the market, causing panic and reversing BTC, shutting down its recently resumed rise.

These transactions were initiated by no-longer-functional early Bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox.

Bitcoin reacts to Mt. Gox BTC transfers

The Bitcoin price immediately reacted as the Mt. Gox wallet began to transfer billions of U.S. dollars worth of BTC today. So far, the former leading cryptocurrency exchange has transferred nearly $6 billion in two transactions to a new wallet.

Everybody believes that the platform is preparing to start its reimbursement payouts to creditors, who suffered from the massive loss of funds during the long-running Mt. Gox hack that was not noticed until 2014.

Earlier today, prominent cryptocurrency transaction tracker Whale Alert spotted two transfers, which moved 48,641 BTC and 44,000 BTC. They were the equivalents of $3,061,354,870 and $2,806,815,549, comprising together $5,868,170,419.

24 hours of #Bitcoin price action getting wiped out.



Dammit, Mt. Gox! 😡 pic.twitter.com/CI2mSmUvmO — Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) July 16, 2024

Reacting to these gigantic transfers, the BTC price plunged by approximately 4%, losing the recently regained $65,000 level and going back to the $62,320 zone. By now, however, Bitcoin has shown a slight reverse, regaining 1.6%. As of this writing, the world’s flagship cryptocurrency is changing hands at $63,530.

Bitcoin never to return under $60,000, Samson Mow believes

Earlier this week, Jan3 CEO and vocal Bitcoin supporter Samson Mow doubled down on his recent super-bullish Bitcoin price prediction. The Bitcoiner believes that BTC will never go back under the $60,000 level again. He urged the global BTC community to “say goodbye to sub $0.06M Bitcoin forever.”

Samson Mow believes that no matter how much Bitcoin is being sold now, the cryptocurrency market will absorb it all. In his earlier tweets published during the BTC sell-off that preceded the current price reverse, he wrote that Bitfinex whales were actively buying Bitcoin that was being dumped by paper hands.

Overall, Mow is one of those Bitcoiners who believes that BTC is heading toward the $1 million mark, slowly but surely, as they say. The Jan3 CEO, in particular, has predicted that Bitcoin can reach $1 million as soon as the end of the next year. Even if not in 2025, he said, then it will still happen soon anyway.