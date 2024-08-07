Elon Musk Triggers Stark Crypto Community Support in Light of His X Post

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Serial tech entrepreneur Elon Musk continues to gain support of crypto enthusiasts and investors on his X social media platform.

Today, with a two-word tweet, he has proved it once again. Among those who responded to his message were regular crypto users and two high-ranking representatives of two leading platforms — Tether and Shiba Inu.

Musk supported by crypto community

In his tweet, tech innovator Musk simply mentioned that he has a busy schedule this week. Still, this was enough to bring up a supportive response from crypto enthusiasts and professionals. Among them was Tether’s strategic advisor Gabor Gurbacs and the social media marketing lead of the Shiba Inu team Lucie.

Same. LFG! — Gabor Gurbacs (@gaborgurbacs) August 7, 2024

Elon Musk runs several tech companies, including Tesla, SpaceX and Neuralink. Currently, Musk’s biggest focus seems to be on SpaceX and its regular rocket launches and xAI. The latter is Musk’s most recent venture and it is focused on building and providing support for the AI chatbot Grok.

Grok versus ChatGPT

Grok was launched in late 2023. By now, xAI has released the 1.5 version and is about to release Grok 2.0, which, according to Musk, will be on par with its major rival — ChatGPT produced by OpenAI. Musk revealed that xAI plans to release Grok 2.0 in August after all the fine-tuning and bug removal is done. The company has already started training the next iteration, Grok 3.0. XAI plans to roll it out in December, and Musk believes that it is likely to become the most powerful AI in the world by all metrics.

Elon Musk is opposing all other tech giants building AI, mostly OpenAI, which he helped to found by funding in 2015. Several times, Musk has called ChatGPT “woke” because OpenAI has made it socially agreeable to avoid discussing acute topics — politics, religion, sex, gender self-identity and others.

Musk stresses that OpenAI trains its product to lie and believes that it may have negative consequences for all mankind in the future. Unlike ChatGPT, Grok AI chatbot is trained not to have these limits, and it even has a “sense of humor,” according to multiple reports from users. Grok is available on the X platform for its Premium subscribers.