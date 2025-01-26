Advertisement
    1,000,000 XRP Drop: Why Did Network Lose So Much?

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    XRP saw substantial drop, but it's not reason to worry
    Sun, 26/01/2025 - 10:39
    1,000,000 XRP Drop: Why Did Network Lose So Much?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    With the number of completed transactions falling by about 1 million, the XRP network has recently displayed a noticeable decline in transactional activity. The decrease follows a spike in activity earlier this year as shown by on-chain metrics. Even though the XRP blockchain has experienced extended periods of high throughput, the decreased activity begs the question of what the market is thinking and what factors might be affecting the network.

    Considering the recent spikes in price and activity, this decline in transaction volume may signal a cooling phase. These times frequently indicate that traders and investors are reversing course, perhaps in anticipation of fresh stimuli to rekindle the market. On the other hand, this change may be the result of a brief decline in the demand for XRP's use in remittances and payments, which normally fuel its network utilization.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    XRP is trading close to $3.13 on the price chart, maintaining above important moving averages. Even with this comparatively solid position, the asset still faces crucial resistance at $3.30. If the lower high pattern — a bearish signal that frequently precedes corrections — is invalidated, breaking above this level could indicate that the uptrend will continue. In contrast, if XRP is unable to rise above $3.30, it may enter a period of consolidation or even a downward trend.

    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Monitoring the support levels at $2.80 and $2.50 is worthwhile because they might serve as buffers in the event of a pullback. These levels could be tested in the near future if there is not enough trading volume and momentum. All things considered, even though the decline in network activity indicates a slowdown, XRP is not necessarily doomed.

    XRP may use this momentum to test its resistance levels if the market gains confidence and transaction volumes increase. Investors should now closely monitor $3.30 and look for indications of fresh activity in the price movement and on-chain.

    #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

