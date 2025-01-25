Advertisement
    XRP Retains $3 Support as Pro-Bitcoin Supporters Go on Offensive

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    XRP outperforming rivals in key performance metrics
    Sat, 25/01/2025 - 10:15
    XRP Retains $3 Support as Pro-Bitcoin Supporters Go on Offensive
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    XRP is facing one of its most significant backlashes in history amid claims of Ripple Labs’ sabotage of Bitcoin in the past. Despite these claims, XRP maintains resilience in its price outlook amid ongoing crypto market consolidation. Per data from CoinMarketCap, XRP was changing hands for $3.11, down by 2.48% in the past 24 hours.

    Can XRP survive FUD?

    The backlash against XRP started when popular Bitcoin investors flagged Ripple Labs for sabotaging the coin’s national reserve efforts. Bitcoin proponents gave different reasons why the blockchain payments firm did not mean well for BTC, especially in its early days.

    One of the major campaigns spotlighted is the Greenpeace initiative sponsored by Ripple Labs. According to Tuur Demeester, the company made this move to demonize Bitcoin as an environmentally unfriendly protocol.

    Beyond this, many believe Ripple lobbied lawmakers to establish Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) to protect its "surveillance technologies." Among the Bitcoin proponents who have lent a voice to the campaign are Samson Mow and Jack Mallers.

    Despite this, XRP’s growth has not completely deviated from the general market trend. While the coin is down by 2.48%, top rivals like Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) have lost 3.37% and 5.87%, respectively.

    Retail and whale XRP investors stepping up

    Amid the backlash, retail investors and whale holders are stepping up to back the market outlook of the coin. Data from CoinMarketCap shows a 40% drawdown in the daily trading volume, which is now pegged at more than $5 billion.

    However, on a relative basis, this volume has far outpaced some of its rivals, just like the price action. Over the past few weeks, XRP whales have helped push the price to a new level. Notably, these whales have contributed to the surge in $1 million transactions spotted on-chain earlier this month.

    Overall, the price of XRP is likely to sustain its generally bullish outlook amid soaring open interest data.

    #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

