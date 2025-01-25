Advertisement
    Michael Saylor Reaffirms His Confidence in Bitcoin: 'Create Something Better'

    Yuri Molchan
    MicroStrategy’s boss hints that there is no second best to Bitcoin
    Sat, 25/01/2025 - 20:00
    Michael Saylor Reaffirms His Confidence in Bitcoin: ‘Create Something Better’
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Michael Saylor, co-founder of the MicroStrategy behemoth and a renowned Bitcoin believer, has taken to his account on the X social media network (formerly popular as Twitter) to send yet another daily BTC-themed message to his multi-million army of followers.

    "Create something better," Saylor tweets

    Once again, Saylor has published an AI-generated image of himself with BTC symbols lavishly spread in the background. This time, Saylor looks like an artist in a studio with drawing easels surrounding him. Each contains a Bitcoin logo drawn in a slightly different style.

    “Create something ₿etter,” Saylor tweeted, typing the “B” with four vertical strokes, as if reaffirming his confidence in BTC as in the asset which has no second best to it.

    As reported by U.Today, four days ago, MicroStrategy announced a mammoth Bitcoin purchase as it acquired a $1.1 billion worth of BTC. Now, Saylor’s firm holds 461,000 BTC in its stash.

    In the meantime, the world’s flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin has demonstrated a decline of roughly 2.43% as it dropped from $107,190 to the $104,600 price mark. At the time of this writing, BTC is changing hands slightly higher – at $104,800 per coin.

     

    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
