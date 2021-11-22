$100,000 NFT Giveaway Launched by Cool Cats in Collaboration with Tron and ApeNFT

Biggest giveaway in NFT history launches; 764 prizes to be distributed between participants

Cool Cats Tron is an ecosystem of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) minted on Tron (TRX) blockchain. To raise the visibility of the product, its team launches an exciting array of community events.

Cool Cats team starts largest NFT airdrop in crypto history

According to the official announcement shared by the team of Tron-based digital collectibles project Cool Cats Tron, all crypto enthusiasts can take part in its inaugural NFT distribution.

The #BigNFTGiveaway is officially open! Hundreds of #NFTs, WL spots, merch & cash worth an estimated $100 000 are waiting for you 😻https://t.co/NlfXnxmpT7



Sign up now and collect your 100+ meows before 00:00 UTC Nov 25th! pic.twitter.com/erCOiltYu6 November 8, 2021

This campaign, dubbed Big Giveaway Event, is set to distribute 764 NFT items and $10,000 in cash. As per the estimations of its team, the net amount of the prize pool of the giveaway exceeds $100,000.

To be eligible for the giveaway, a user should register on the official website of the Cool Cats Tron project. After regstration, the user will receive a list of tasks to complete.

By completing the missions from the Cool Cats Tron team, users score "Meow" rating points. Those who amass 100+ "Meows" are automatically included in the list of winners.

This unmatched event is supported by dozens of top-tier NFT artists globally, as well as by the Tron Foundation, the non-profit behind the Tron blockchain, and its digital collectibles product, ApeNFT.

Earning on minting cat-themed NFTs on Tron

Besides the Big Giveaway Event, Cool Cats Tron enthusiasts can take part in other community events announced on the team's Discord server. For instance, in partnership with Solana-based project Camo Crocs, Cool Cats Tron offers 3x Camo Crocs Presale Spots and 3x SharkCat OG Spots.

As of Q4, 2021, Cool Cats Tron released 10,000 NFTs depicting cats within one of the first digital collectibles drops on Tron Blockchain. All "cats" are minted as TRC-721 tokens.

All cats are randomly generated with different facial expressions, outfits, accessories and so on.

Users can mint additional cat-themed tokens. Every NFT enthusiast with 31+ Cool Cats Tron characters minted, users receive a share in a 3% minting pool. Large-scale artists with 151+ NFTs minted can access a 7% rewards pool.