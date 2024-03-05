Advertisement
100% Bitcoin Wallets Currently in Profit: Details

Yuri Molchan
Number of Bitcoin addresses in profit soars to 100%
Tue, 5/03/2024 - 15:08
Data shared by on-chain analytics aggregator IntoTheBlock shows that Bitcoin has reached a new all-time high not related to its price.

In a recent tweet, IntoTheBlock proudly stated that a hundred percent of Bitcoin addresses (1.06 million of them, according to the tweet) are in profit at the moment. This happened after the world’s prime digital currency touched the $68,000 level on Monday.

The aforementioned on-chain data source has published several tweets, stating that Bitcoin optimism has broken its all-time high and now 100% of Bitcoin holders are in profit.

The platform added that over the past seven days, large cryptocurrency holders known as whales in the crypto community have acquired 4,177 BTC – that is the equivalent of more than $279 million at the current Bitcoin price levels.

Michael Saylor Breaks Silence on New Bitcoin ATH Quickly Approaching

Today, Bitcoin has staged a roughly 5% increase and now it is back above the $68,000 level, approaching the 2021 Bitcoin all-time high of $69,000. At the same time, according to CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index has entered the “extreme greed” zone.

Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
