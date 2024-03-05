100% Bitcoin Wallets Currently in Profit: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Data shared by on-chain analytics aggregator IntoTheBlock shows that Bitcoin has reached a new all-time high not related to its price.

In a recent tweet, IntoTheBlock proudly stated that a hundred percent of Bitcoin addresses (1.06 million of them, according to the tweet) are in profit at the moment. This happened after the world’s prime digital currency touched the $68,000 level on Monday.

Optimism broke its all-time high and 100% of holders are now in profit! pic.twitter.com/Mfy1GWvIG0 — IntoTheBlock (@intotheblock) March 5, 2024

The platform added that over the past seven days, large cryptocurrency holders known as whales in the crypto community have acquired 4,177 BTC – that is the equivalent of more than $279 million at the current Bitcoin price levels.

Today, Bitcoin has staged a roughly 5% increase and now it is back above the $68,000 level, approaching the 2021 Bitcoin all-time high of $69,000. At the same time, according to CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index has entered the “extreme greed” zone.