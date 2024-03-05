Michael Saylor Breaks Silence on New Bitcoin ATH Quickly Approaching

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Vocal Bitcoin evangelist and founder of MicroStrategy Michael Saylor has taken to the Twitter/X social media platform to make an optimistic Bitcoin call to the global crypto community regarding the new BTC all-time high that he expects soon.

In the meantime, top cryptocurrency analyst Michael van de Poppe has tweeted that a new historic peak for Bitcoin may be reached within the next few days.

Michael Saylor's anticipation of new Bitcoin ATH

Michael Saylor has tweeted that the Bitcoin price at the moment is still below the $70,000 level ($0.07 million as he put it, measuring it in terms of one million USD), following the initiative suggested by another Bitcoin maximalist Samson Mow, who is a “$1 million Bitcoin” advocate.

The price of $BTC is still less than $0.07M. — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) March 4, 2024

While Bitcoin jumped to $68,000 on Monday and is exchanging hands at $66,826 at the time of this writing, $70,000 seems a natural level for the next historic price peak for BTC. The previous one was reached in November 2021 as Bitcoin smashed $69,000.

Michael Saylor’s business intelligence giant MicroStrategy has been a regular buyer of BTC since August 2020. In late February, the company announced yet another massive Bitcoin purchase as it acquired 3,000 BTC for approximately $155 million. By now, MicroStrategy holds 193,000 Bitcoins worth a mind-blowing $12,862,697,300.

Last week, when Bitcoin surpassed the $61,000 price mark, Saylor took to his Twitter/X account and urged the global cryptocurrency community not to sell their BTC.

New Bitcoin ATH likely within next few days: top analyst

Prominent cryptocurrency analyst Michael van de Poppe has tweeted about the “massive run and massive upwards move on Bitcoin” today. He pointed out that even though Bitcoin has not reached a new historic peak yet, “it will likely come in the next few days.”

However, after the new all-time high is reached, the analyst expects Bitcoin to rebound to the mid-$50,000 range in the coming months and altcoins to start on their rally.

Massive run and massive upwards move on #Bitcoin.



It didn't hit a new all-time high, but it will likely come in the next few days.



I think we'll be seeing mid $50K regions in the coming months, and I think we'll see altcoins continue to rally.



Some have woken up. pic.twitter.com/0IPcLexlUT — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) March 5, 2024

Prior to that, Poppe mentioned many times the importance of the approaching Bitcoin halving scheduled for the middle of April. This event happens every four years and reduces the size of the Bitcoin reward earned by miners per each new block. This halving will reduce the reward from 6.25 BTC per block to 3.125 BTC.