Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Now Equivalent to Gold, Says Samson Mow

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 7/03/2025 - 9:30
    Samson Mow has outlined key importance of establishing strategic Bitcoin reserve in US
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Now Equivalent to Gold, Says Samson Mow
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The long-awaited Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) in the United States has finally been created through an executive order. However, the move had a somewhat negative reaction in the crypto community. While no new allocation of funds will be made, the reserve will feature BTC consolidation from seized funds. Against the backlash received thus far, Samson Mow has stepped up to address some concerns regarding the Bitcoin reserve.

    Advertisement

    Samson Mow's take

    The Bitcoin advocate said that, with this SBR, the coin is now equated with gold. While many are concerned about whether new BTC will be acquired, he said, "There will be buying."

    Related
    Bitcoin Reserve Proposal to Get Public Hearing in Texas Senate
    Mon, 02/17/2025 - 17:31
    Bitcoin Reserve Proposal to Get Public Hearing in Texas Senate
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Samson Mow named a number of "budget neutral" ways to stack up Bitcoin, including issuing Bitcoin Bonds and selling gold. He remains confident that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick will eventually get it done.

    Mow also hinted at the ultimate significance of the Bitcoin reserve. He said that while spot BTC ETF products ushered institutional investors in adopting Bitcoin as a viable asset class, this SBR placed the coin on par with gold. With this move, he believes the race for nation-state adoption will grow significantly.

    Beyond proof of the legitimacy of Bitcoin as an asset, Samson Mow said that through the SBR, there will be an audit of the amount of BTC owned by the U.S. government. With the audit likely to show a disparity in the actual BTC owned by the U.S. compared to China, the government might have to step up to buy more of the coin.

    Market reaction shows uncertainty

    Creating the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve has failed to generate corresponding excitement among market participants. Following the executive order on March 6, the price of Bitcoin slumped.

    Related
    JPMorgan Remains Bearish on Bitcoin
    Thu, 03/06/2025 - 18:06
    JPMorgan Remains Bearish on Bitcoin
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    At the time of writing, BTC price was trading for $88,399.10, down by 3.13% in the past 24 hours. Beyond this, altcoins like Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) also nosedived by 4.75%, 2.23%, 4.76% and 8.24%, respectively.

    This current outlook proves that, despite its goodwill, there is a vote of no confidence in the federal move.

    #Bitcoin #Samson Mow

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 7, 2025 - 9:20
    792,000,000 DOGE In Minutes – What’s Happening?
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Mar 7, 2025 - 8:16
    XRP at $2.50: Key Reason It Is Not Going Higher
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Partners with Elliptic to Enhance Compliance and Security in Global Expanding
    How Does Safeheron Tackle "What You See ≠ What You Sign" Anatomy of Bybit & Safe’s breach
    Fintech Week 2025 Concludes Successfully, Driving Innovation and Collaboration in Global Fintech
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Now Equivalent to Gold, Says Samson Mow
    792,000,000 DOGE In Minutes – What’s Happening?
    XRP at $2.50: Key Reason It Is Not Going Higher
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD