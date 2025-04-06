'$1 Million BTC' Advocate Mow Predicts China's Bitcoin Pivot

When a long-time Bitcoin (BTC) advocate who is known for pushing the $1 million BTC narrative casually floats the idea that China, of all countries, could be preparing to adopt Bitcoin, it's the kind of comment that does not just slip through unnoticed — especially when it's backed up by a mix of current energy strategy, export dynamics and geopolitical tension.

That is exactly what Samson Mow hinted at recently in one of his usual short but impactful social media posts.

With the U.S. and China slapping 34% tariffs on each other's goods, the idea is not just out of left field. Mow pointed out that China is currently building 26 nuclear reactors and that most of the current Bitcoin mining hardware and infrastructure still comes from Chinese manufacturers.

China could also pivot hard to #Bitcoin.



China has 26 nuclear reactors under construction. Most Bitcoin miners and parts are made in China.



China could just ban exports of Bitcoin related equipment and use excess nuclear energy to mine. https://t.co/e85mGSrESc — Samson Mow (@Excellion) April 6, 2025

The idea is pretty straightforward, but there is a lot more to it than meets the eye. China could restrict exports of Bitcoin mining equipment and instead use its excess nuclear capacity to mine Bitcoin for itself. But not for retail or corporate use. For itself.

Strategic Bitcoin Reserve of China

The timing of this kind of speculation is important. There was a post online recently that broke down what China could do if the U.S. keeps putting pressure on them.

The options are pretty much: 1) accept U.S. terms, 2) aggressively devalue the yuan, or 3) inject an enormous $2-3 trillion into the economy, despite the impact that might have on its debt levels. Mow's approach was not to guess the most likely path, but to suggest a fourth option: a Bitcoin strategy for the country.

Of course, China banned Bitcoin not long ago. The 2021 crackdown halted trading and mining across the mainland. But the presence of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in Hong Kong, a region operating under Chinese authority, keeps the conversation alive.

There has been some buzz recently about the idea of a Chinese Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, which is probably just speculation, but it has some weight to it, especially since the U.S. just created one.