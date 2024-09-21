'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals When Bitcoin May Hit $1 Million

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Robert Kiyosaki, financial expert, Bitcoin investor, and the author of the popular book on finance management “Rich Dad Poor Dad”, has published a tweet, in which he made two staggering Bitcoin price predictions.

He revealed a big reason, why he believes that BTC is likely to soar to $1 million per coin.

AI to shake Bitcoin and the world of money: Kiyosaki

In the tweet published earlier today, Kiyosaki named AI as the key driver for crucial changes in the world of finance over the next years. He mentioned a book soon to be published about how money will be transformed by artificial intelligence chatbots.

Kiyosaki stated: “AI is going to shake up the world of money” and added that this is “frightening.” However, he also shared the silver lining in this cloud and it is about the world’s largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin, on which Kiyosaki bets, believing it to be a safe haven asset.

Advertisement

The expert in finance believes that thanks to the changes AI is likely to implement in the financial world, Bitcoin is bound to soar to $500,000 in 2025 and hit a mind-boggling level of $1 million by 2023.

The 77-year old entrepreneur and author of multiple books on finance often features not only Bitcoin is his tweets but also precious metals, namely gold and silver, believing them all to be risk-off assets and expecting them to skyrocket over the next years.

MOST IMPORTANT BOOK TODAY: Friend Jim Rickards sent me an Advanced Reador Copy of his soon to be released book MONEY GPT.



Plesse order a copy and study. It’s frightening because AI is going to shake up the world of money.



The good news is, Jim Rickard’s prediction means… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) September 21, 2024

Recently, Kiyosaki stepped in to share his take on a hot debate that has been going between many gold and Bitcoin investors as to which asset is better. Kiyosaki prefers to invest in both physical gold and Bitcoin.

Bitcoin rising after Fed rate cut

Another big reason why Kiyosaki expects Bitcoin to spike and continues to buy BTC is the fast-growing national debt of the USA. In August, he tweeted that the debt explodes by an additional $1 trillion every 100 days. Here, Kiyosaki bets on Bitcoin’s programmed scarcity featured by its supply strictly limited to 21 million coins.

This week, Bitcoin has demonstrated a rise of 7.6%, soaring from $59,380 above the $64,000 level. This increase was triggered by the Fed Reserve initiating a big interest rate cut of 50 basis points for the first time since 2020.