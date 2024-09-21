    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals When Bitcoin May Hit $1 Million

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Renowned investor Kiyosaki reveals what will drive Bitcoin to $1million and when
    Sat, 21/09/2024 - 7:59
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals When Bitcoin May Hit $1 Million
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Robert Kiyosaki, financial expert, Bitcoin investor, and the author of the popular book on finance management “Rich Dad Poor Dad”, has published a tweet, in which he made two staggering Bitcoin price predictions.

    He revealed a big reason, why he believes that BTC is likely to soar to $1 million per coin.

    AI to shake Bitcoin and the world of money: Kiyosaki

    In the tweet published earlier today, Kiyosaki named AI as the key driver for crucial changes in the world of finance over the next years. He mentioned a book soon to be published about how money will be transformed by artificial intelligence chatbots.

    HOT Stories
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals When Bitcoin May Hit $1 Million
    Millions of XRP To Start Bullish Reversal? Ethereum (ETH) Makes Unexpected Comeback, Dogecoin (DOGE) Confirms Breakthrough
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Shares Stunningly Bullish Bitcoin Rumor
    "It's Pathetic": Ripple CEO Lambasts Scammers

    Kiyosaki stated: “AI is going to shake up the world of money” and added that this is “frightening.” However, he also shared the silver lining in this cloud and it is about the world’s largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin, on which Kiyosaki bets, believing it to be a safe haven asset.

    Advertisement

    The expert in finance believes that thanks to the changes AI is likely to implement in the financial world, Bitcoin is bound to soar to $500,000 in 2025 and hit a mind-boggling level of $1 million by 2023.

    The 77-year old entrepreneur and author of multiple books on finance often features not only Bitcoin is his tweets but also precious metals, namely gold and silver, believing them all to be risk-off assets and expecting them to skyrocket over the next years.

    Recently, Kiyosaki stepped in to share his take on a hot debate that has been going between many gold and Bitcoin investors as to which asset is better. Kiyosaki prefers to invest in both physical gold and Bitcoin.

    Related
    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Praises Elon Musk, Here's Big Reason
    Thu, 09/05/2024 - 08:52
    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Praises Elon Musk, Here's Big Reason
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Bitcoin rising after Fed rate cut

    Another big reason why Kiyosaki expects Bitcoin to spike and continues to buy BTC is the fast-growing national debt of the USA. In August, he tweeted that the debt explodes by an additional $1 trillion every 100 days. Here, Kiyosaki bets on Bitcoin’s programmed scarcity featured by its supply strictly limited to 21 million coins.

    This week, Bitcoin has demonstrated a rise of 7.6%, soaring from $59,380 above the $64,000 level. This increase was triggered by the Fed Reserve initiating a big interest rate cut of 50 basis points for the first time since 2020.

    #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Sep 21, 2024 - 0:01
    Millions of XRP To Start Bullish Reversal? Ethereum (ETH) Makes Unexpected Comeback, Dogecoin (DOGE) Confirms Breakthrough
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 20, 2024 - 19:51
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Shares Stunningly Bullish Bitcoin Rumor
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Sep 21, 2024 - 7:59
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals When Bitcoin May Hit $1 Million
    "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert KiyosakiBitcoin News
    article image Yuri Molchan
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Sep 21, 2024 - 0:01
    Millions of XRP To Start Bullish Reversal? Ethereum (ETH) Makes Unexpected Comeback, Dogecoin (DOGE) Confirms Breakthrough
    XRPEthereumDogecoin
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Sep 20, 2024 - 19:51
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Shares Stunningly Bullish Bitcoin Rumor
    Bitcoin NewsMichael Saylor
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Sep 20, 2024 - 16:40
    SHIB Price Prediction for September 20
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Sep 20, 2024 - 16:39
    "It's Pathetic": Ripple CEO Lambasts Scammers
    Ripple NewsBrad GarlinghouseCryptocurrency Scam
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Stashes Announces Presale of $STSH Token with Multi-Chain Accessibility
    Catizen’s $CATI Token Lists on Multiple Exchanges
    LBank Successfully Concludes 'Meet Your Meme' TOKEN2049 Afterparty in Singapore
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals When Bitcoin May Hit $1 Million
    Millions of XRP To Start Bullish Reversal? Ethereum (ETH) Makes Unexpected Comeback, Dogecoin (DOGE) Confirms Breakthrough
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Shares Stunningly Bullish Bitcoin Rumor
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD