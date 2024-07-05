Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin to 'Godzilla Straight Past ATH' Despite Massive Carnage: Samson Mow

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Bitcoin advocate Samson Mow says BTC must realistically be worth more than $100,000 now
    Fri, 5/07/2024 - 12:40
    Bitcoin to 'Godzilla Straight Past ATH' Despite Massive Carnage: Samson Mow
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Samson Mow, former CSO at Blockstream and currently chief executive at Bitcoin-focused company JAN3, has taken to the X platform (formerly widely famous as Twitter) to share his take on the current Bitcoin price plunge.

    He also stated that Bitcoin should realistically be worth more than $0.1 million already, and again he said that he expects a Godzilla candle to appear soon.

    "Bitcoin scam dip; price should be above $0.1 million"

    Mow has commented on the bloodbath that the world’s flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has faced recently. The influencer is definite that this is “artificial price suppression” – he stated that the timing of this massive Bitcoin correction coincides with large BTC transfers made by the German government and Mt. Gox during a low liquidity holiday period.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on XRP Price
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Disappeared, 15% Plummeting
    Shytoshi Kusama Supposedly Caught on Video At IVS2024 in Japan But There’s Catch
    Michael Saylor and Bitcoin Grilled by Peter Schiff

    That all seems “too perfect,” Mow pointed out. He referred to what is happening now as an artificial “scam dip” for Bitcoin. If it were not for this plunge, Bitcoin should “realistically” cost more than $100,000 now, according to the JAN3 CEO.

    This week, the American government has transferred a whopping $75 million worth of Bitcoin to the largest U.S. crypto exchange, Coinbase.

    These funds were mostly seized when the Darknet marketplace, Silk Road, was shut down more than 10 years ago, as well as confiscated as a result of operations against hackers or fraudsters.

    In total, this week, more than $241 million in BTC was moved to Coinbase and other centralized crypto exchanges, like Bitstamp and Kraken. The German government has also sold large BTC stashes. Together, these governments have moved approximately $700 million in Bitcoin to exchanges.

    Besides, the now nonfunctional Mt. Gox exchange began its repayments to investors today, transferring 47,229 BTC worth more than $2 billion, preparing to start payouts. Earlier today, the exchange transacted 1,545 BTC to Bitbank – that is the equivalent of $84.87 million in fiat.

    Related
    Thu, 07/04/2024 - 09:58
    Samson Mow Reveals What's Happening to Bitcoin As It Drops Towards $57,000
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Bitcoin to "Godzilla straight up past ATH"

    While “weak hands” continue selling their Bitcoin, Mow tweeted, driven by the fear of “a long drawn out wave of selling” to be made by Mt. Gox and the German government, Mow believes that the sell pressure will turn out to be negligible.

    Therefore, in spite of this, Bitcoin will just “Godzilla straight up past the all-time high” to a new historic price peak.

    #Samson Mow #Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency influencer
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on XRP Price
    Jul 5, 2024 - 12:35
    Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on XRP Price
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Disappeared, 15% Plummeting
    Jul 5, 2024 - 12:35
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Disappeared, 15% Plummeting
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Peter Schiff Predicts Ethereum Crash to $1,500: Details
    Jul 5, 2024 - 12:35
    Peter Schiff Predicts Ethereum Crash to $1,500: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    HashKey Global Ranks Top 10 Globally and Achieves Profitability Within 2 Months of Launch
    Asic Marketplace Celebrates 3 Remarkable Years Of Excellence In The Mining Industry
    Pandiana $PNDA Token Presale Goes Live, Set To Overthrow Bonk, WIF, Slothana & BOME On Solana
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin to 'Godzilla Straight Past ATH' Despite Massive Carnage: Samson Mow
    Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on XRP Price
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Disappeared, 15% Plummeting
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD