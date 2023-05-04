$1 Million Bitcoin Bet Winner to Fund Cat House

Thu, 05/04/2023 - 09:10
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Balaji Srinivasan, former Coinbase CEO, lost $1 million in bet on US inflation, with winner, pseudonymous Twitter account @jdcmedlock, planning to use part of winnings to build cat house for neighborhood feral cats
$1 Million Bitcoin Bet Winner to Fund Cat House
Cover image via unsplash.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Crypto investor and tech entrepreneur Balaji Srinivasan, former Coinbase CEO, lost $1 million in a bet on U.S. inflation.

The bet's winner, the pseudonymous Twitter account @jdcmedlock, plans to use a portion of the winnings to fund the construction of a cat house for neighborhood feral cats, Quartz reports.

Srinivasan had wagered in March that Bitcoin would reach $1 million within 90 days due to U.S. hyperinflation. However, with the Federal Reserve taking measures to tame prices, hyperinflation remains a distant prospect, making @jdcmedlock the winner.

The wager drew widespread attention, with experts like "Black Swan" author Nassim Nicholas Taleb ridiculing Srinivasan's prediction.

Mike Novogratz, founder of Galaxy Digital, expressed concern about the potential consequences of Bitcoin reaching a $1 million valuation, as it could lead to chaos and destruction.

Related
Ripple CEO to Discuss Crypto Utility at Dubai Summit Next Week
Despite the bet's outcome, both Srinivasan and @jdcmedlock have put the winnings to good use. Srinivasan donated an additional $500,000 to Bitcoin core developers, while Medlock contributed $500,000 to GiveDirectly, an anti-poverty charity.

After paying taxes and settling some debts, Medlock will focus on building the cat house and investing in low-fee index funds. The winner views those index funds as a much better alternative to Bitcoin.

The bet has ignited discussions on the future of Bitcoin and the risks associated with bold predictions. Some pundits emphasize the importance of cautious investing and the need for the crypto industry to prioritize legitimacy.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image 66% of SUI Supply Might Get Sold, Here's Why
05/04/2023 - 08:57
66% of SUI Supply Might Get Sold, Here's Why
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Legal Expert Explains Why SEC May Lose If It Sues Coinbase: Details
05/04/2023 - 08:29
Legal Expert Explains Why SEC May Lose If It Sues Coinbase: Details
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Ripple's and Coinbase's Top Lawyers Hold Discussion at Offsite Meeting
05/04/2023 - 06:18
Ripple's and Coinbase's Top Lawyers Hold Discussion at Offsite Meeting
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya