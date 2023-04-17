Mike Novogratz Doesn't Want Bitcoin (BTC) to Hit $1 Million. Here's Why

In a recent appearance on the Prof G Pod with Scott Galloway, Mike Novogratz, a well-known investor and founder of cryptocurrency-focused financial services firm Galaxy Digital, expressed his concerns about the potential consequences of Bitcoin reaching a $1 million valuation.

Specifically, he criticized a recent prediction by venture capitalist and former Coinbase CTO and anti-American propagandist Balaji Srinivasan, suggesting that such over-the-top calls could strain relationships between the crypto industry and U.S. government officials. "While the dollar is under attack elsewhere, it doesn't help. I've been very careful myself not to be dramatic," he noted.

Novogratz argued that Bitcoin serves as a report card for the stewardship of governments, reflecting their ability to manage populist spending and maintain stability. He noted that the initial creation of Bitcoin by Satoshi Nakamoto was driven by concerns over government populism and the subsequent erosion of stability and civil society.

While discussing the crypto industry, Novogratz stressed the importance of cautious investing and the challenges of navigating a volatile market. He highlighted the shift many crypto companies have undergone, moving from an anti-government stance to seeking legitimacy and regulatory compliance.

Regarding the recent lawsuit against Binance by the CFTC, the crypto mogul stated that he does not believe the exchange is in significant trouble, and that most of the alleged violations occurred prior to 2021.

When asked about Sam Bankman-Fried, the controversial CEO of FTX, Novogratz opined that he believes Bankman-Fried could face jail time for his actions, though he did not elaborate on the reasons.

Novogratz also touched on the role of the SEC in regulating the crypto industry, suggesting that the agency may be overcorrecting due to past mistakes. He expressed hope that the U.S. judiciary system would be less politically influenced in its approach to crypto regulation.

As for restoring faith in the crypto industry, he emphasized the importance of patience and hard work. He highlighted the involvement of influential figures like Abbie Johnson, who see the potential of digital assets as a store of value within the global financial system.