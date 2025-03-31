Advertisement
    $1 Billion USDT Minted as Bitcoin Whales Prepare to Buy Dip

    By Dan Burgin
    Mon, 31/03/2025 - 23:40
    Despite the uncertainty, large Bitcoin holders are increasing
    $1 Billion USDT Minted as Bitcoin Whales Prepare to Buy Dip
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    According to data from Arkham, over $1 billion worth of USDT was minted on March 31. 

    Article image
    Source: Arkham

    The large-scale minting signals strong demand for USDT, further solidifying its position as the dominant stablecoin in the crypto market.

    Tron CEO Justin Sun responded to the news by emphasizing the role of the Tron network, which continues to be a major platform for stablecoin transactions. 

    Crypto whales waking up

    Bitcoin’s price fluctuated between $81,000 and $84,000 on Monday, continuing its range-bound movement as March nears its end. 

    Despite the uncertainty, large Bitcoin holders are increasing. Their number has reached 1,993, the highest since December 2024, growing by 2.6% over the past five weeks, according to Santiment. This rise suggests a degree of confidence among key stakeholders.

    Meanwhile, significant whale activity has been observed across multiple assets. As previously reported by U.Today, a withdrawal of 40 million XRP, worth approximately $83.57 million, was detected leaving the Bithumb exchange for an unknown wallet, sparking speculation that a major investor is accumulating XRP.

    #Bitcoin #Tether

