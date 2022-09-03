1 Billion SHIB Giveaway Launched by Amazon SHIB Burner: Details

Sat, 09/03/2022 - 11:45
article image
Yuri Molchan
This SHIB burn platform intends to give away one billion Shiba Inu to its followers, runners-up would get 300 million SHIB
Cover image via www.freepik.com

@shib_superstore Twitter account of Travis Johnson smartphone games creator, who regularly burns SHIB, is celebrating a small milestone of increasing its follower count.

It has reached the 10,000 mark. To celebrate it, Johnson tweeted that he would give away one billion Shiba Inu meme coins worth $12,500.

Winners to get 1 billion and 100 million SHIB

At the current exchange rate, this amount of USD can buy you slightly more than a billion SHIB – 1,022,913,256 tokens.

The billion SHIB will be given to the lucky person who first fulfills the task on time. A runner-up, the webpage of the giveaway says, will get 100,000,000 SHIB. This amount can be given to three people with a maximum value of $1,250 per winner. This is 102,291,325 SHIB at press-time.

Travis Johnson is known to be the first to start using the Amazon affiliate program to burn Shiba Inu. He regularly buys SHIB with the commission fees he gets from Amazon sales and burns these tokens.

114.9 Billion SHIB Transferred by Mysterious Wallet, Here's What Happened

Burning SHIB via MEXC exchange

In one of this earlier tweets, the game maker also spread the word that he plans to also start burning SHIB via an affiliate program with MEXC crypto exchange.

On September 1, commissions started coming in from this source, Johnson said in the tweet. They are charged for trading from those who follows the link from his online shop. Also, the game dev stated that he will be using 60 percent of those trading fees to burn Shiba Inu tokens.

article image
