Burning Billions of SHIB Daily Definitely Possible with Amazon, Here's How: SHIB Burner

Owner of this progressive SHIB burner believes that SHIB army can easily burn billions of SHIB via Amazon

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

@shib_superstore Twitter user, which is the handle of Travis Johnson, game developer who loves burning Shiba Inu, has announced that yet another day has made it possible for him to earn money to buy SHIB that will later be burned.

Half of this amount was obtained via Amazon. Despite the fact that the daily amount of SHIB Johnson buys is not always huge, by the end of the week, when burns take place, they add up to form a substantial amount of tokens to be removed from circulation.

Here's how much Amazon helped burn this time

Travis Johnson usually shares the results of his SHIB purchases the following day. On Aug. 30, he tweeted that, the day before, he managed to set aside $103 from his revenue to purchase SHIB and burn it at the end of the week.

He uses part of the income that comes from advertisements on his smartphone games, from his YouTube channel and from selling SHIB-focused goods and merchandise to buy SHIB. Besides, he sells regular goods on Amazon (via their affiliate program) and uses the commission fees from that to buy and burn SHIB.

The key condition to burn billions of SHIB

This time, from the $103 (which equals 8,380,797 SHIB), $42 came via Amazon. That comprises 3,498,779 Shiba Inu. Travis Johnson usually conducts his weekly burns on Sunday and publishes how much he managed to burn the following day.

He believes that it is easily possible to burn SHIB using all methods, including Amazon, "with everyone doing their part." Frequently in his tweets, the gave dev shares his partnership link to Amazon to encourage the SHIB community to help him make the SHIB token more scarce.

Previously, on several occasions, Johnson called Amazon very useful and stable for burning meme tokens in his tweets.

Great day yesterday!



$103 in revenue, $42 of which from Amazon!



Let's keep this momentum going, burning billions is definitely possible with everyone doing their part.



Also, what has been everyone's experience using Upside to burn SHIB? Easy? Too much work? I'd like to know! pic.twitter.com/nRoZagThan — SHIB Super Store (@shib_superstore) August 30, 2022

Another big portion burned in 24 hours

According to the Shibburn tracker of burn transactions, over the past 24 hours, the joint efforts of the SHIB army have helped to send a total amount of 147,895,761 Shiba Inu, taking 28 transactions to achieve this.

With the addition of several recent transfers, the overall amount that has been burned now constitutes 179,417,738 SHIB. However, the burn rate has dropped by 20% compared to Monday.