Advertisement
AD

    0 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: No Whale Transactions on Network

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu's network activity takes plunge
    Sun, 12/05/2024 - 9:40
    0 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: No Whale Transactions on Network
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In the past 24 hours, Shiba Inu has seen an absence of large transactions exceeding $1 million, indicating a period of unusually low trading activity. Such an absence of activity often implies a temporary dip in liquidity and volatility.

    Advertisement

    Typically, weekends are known for lower trading volumes across financial markets, and the cryptocurrency market is no exception. During these times, many traders and institutions reduce their activities, leading to decreased transaction volumes.

    SHIBUSDT
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    For a volatile asset like SHIB, which is heavily influenced by retail investors and larger market players, such a drop in activity can lead to reduced liquidity. This slowdown is not inherently negative but rather a cyclical aspect of market behavior that seasoned investors anticipate.

    The current state of low liquidity and diminished whale transactions could lead to several potential outcomes for SHIB. The most immediate effect might be a stabilization of prices, as fewer large-scale buy or sell orders prevent sudden swings in market valuation. However, this could also set the stage for increased volatility when normal trading resumes, as accumulated orders and pent-up market sentiments could result in sharp price movements.

    Related
    “Extreme Rally” Ahead for Crypto, Top Trader Claims

    A look at the SHIB price chart reveals a consolidative pattern forming, with prices tapering into a narrowing range. This type of market behavior is usually an indicator of an upcoming volatility spike, as the convergence of the trend lines suggests a breakout could be around the corner.

    For now, investors in Shiba Inu should not be overly concerned about the lack of whale transactions. This phenomenon is relatively common during quieter trading periods like weekends. It makes more sense to monitor the market on Monday, when trading opens and volume returns on the market.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image Shiba Inu's Weekly Burn Skyrockets 338%, Millions of SHIB Disappear
    2024/05/12 09:35
    Shiba Inu's Weekly Burn Skyrockets 338%, Millions of SHIB Disappear
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image “Extreme Rally” Ahead for Crypto, Top Trader Claims
    2024/05/12 09:35
    “Extreme Rally” Ahead for Crypto, Top Trader Claims
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Bitcoin and S&P 500: Are Crypto and Stock Markets Still Unrelated?
    2024/05/12 09:35
    Bitcoin and S&P 500: Are Crypto and Stock Markets Still Unrelated?
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Discover the PUC (Parallel Universe Coin) Listing on XT
    Solana Meme Coin Penguiana Raises 800 SOL In The First 7 Days Of Presale, Set To Release P2E Game Demo Next Month
    ChainGPT Pad Launches Wisdomise AI IDO to Bring Inclusive, AI-Powered Wealth Management Tools to Web3
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    0 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: No Whale Transactions on Network
    Shiba Inu's Weekly Burn Skyrockets 338%, Millions of SHIB Disappear
    “Extreme Rally” Ahead for Crypto, Top Trader Claims
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD