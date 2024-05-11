Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Payments Expand to Airbnb, Nike Thanks to This Integration

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    This integration unlocks plethora of opportunities for SHIB holders to engage in real-world transactions
    Sat, 11/05/2024 - 15:08
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    In an exciting development, SHIB payments are set to permeate everyday transactions as Lithuanian-based fintech company CoinGate announces the integration of SHIB support for Polygon and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

    This move not only solidifies SHIB's position in the market but also opens doors for its practical utility, with major brands such as Airbnb and Nike now accessible to SHIB holders.

    CoinGate, a cryptocurrency payment gateway, serves as a bridge between cryptocurrencies and traditional businesses, enabling merchants to accept digital assets as payment for goods and services.

    By adding support for SHIB on Polygon and Binance Smart Chain, CoinGate not only enhances accessibility but also unlocks a plethora of opportunities for SHIB holders to engage in real-world transactions.

    "We have added SHIB support for Polygon and Binance Smart Chain. Shibarmy, use your SHIB to book Airbnb, grab the latest games from Steam & PS5, refresh your wardrobe with Nike & Zalando and more," CoinGate announced in a tweet.

    With Airbnb, Nike, Zalando, Steam and PS5 now within reach, SHIB users can leverage their holdings to book accommodations, purchase apparel, buy the latest games and indulge in a myriad of offerings from these global giants.

    This integration not only underscores the growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies but also showcases SHIB's versatility as a medium of exchange beyond speculative trading.

    The decision to support SHIB on Polygon and Binance Smart Chain remains significant expanding SHIB's exposure. Polygon, with its low fees, presents an ideal environment for SHIB payments, enhancing user experience and minimizing friction in transactions. Similarly, Binance Smart Chain's robust infrastructure and vibrant ecosystem augment the accessibility of SHIB, further bolstering its utility and appeal to a diverse range of users.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
