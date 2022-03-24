ZKSpace to Reward Its Users as New Mining and NFT Campaigns Kick Off

ZKSpace’s DeFi module and NFT marketplace, ZKSwap and ZKSea, launch mining campaigns with millions of ZKS tokens

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

ZKSpace (ZKS), an ecosystem of cryptocurrency products based on zk-rollups, shares the details of its rewards incentives for users.

ZKSpace launches ERC-20 mining rewards campaign

According to the official announcement shared by the ZKSpace team , it launched three rewards campaigns to motivate its users and NFT holders.

New campaigns began on March 23, 2022, and will be opened on April 6, 2022. A liquidity mining campaign will cover five popular trading pairs, such as ZKS/USDT, ZKS/ETH, ETH/USDT, WBTC/USDT and ETH/WBTC.

DeFi enthusiasts can enjoy extra benefits for adding liquidity to each of the mentioned mining pools.

This initiative is set to expand previous PoL (Proof-of-Liquidity) and PoT (Proof-of-Transaction) rewards incentives by ZKSpace.

For all pools, rewards will be transferred to participants’ accounts daily.

Bonus campaigns for NFT issuers and holders kick off

Besides that, ZKSpace introduced two programs for NFT enthusiasts. The NFT PoD (Proof-of-Deposit) Mining Reward Campaign will last for two weeks; 1000 ZKS tokens will be awarded for deploying “well-known” Ethereum-based NFTs to ZKSea marketplace. The list of eligible collections is published by the ZKSpace team.

Besides that, by holding certain NFTs, ZKSeas users can join the NFT Boost campaign. Users can enjoy additional rewards by holding a ZKSpace Anniversary Special NFT.

Also, holding such an NFT can provide a 2.5% bonus for rewards accrued via both ERC-20 PoL and PoT mining programs. The maximum the NFT Boost can add is 10% to the rewards of this or that Ethereum (ETH) account.

In all, ZKSpace’s team is going to allocate millions of ZKS for the mentioned initiatives.

Launched as a pioneering Layer 2 ecosystem for various crypto use cases, ZKSpace allows its customers to trade and exchange tokens and NFTs in a low-cost and resource-efficient manner.

This was achieved due to revolutionary L1-L2 interaction architecture: part of the transactional data is processed off-chain to reduce pressure on Ethereum’s (ETH) mainnet.

Besides a DeFi protocol, DEX and NFT marketplace, ZKSpace’s ecosystem includes one-stop payment solution ZKSquare.