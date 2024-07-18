    Zeebit to Launch Microgaming Web3 Platform

    Advertisement
    article image
    Dan Burgin
    Zeebit will launch its platform on Sonic testnet in coming weeks, featuring existing and new games
    Thu, 18/07/2024 - 14:00
    Zeebit to Launch Microgaming Web3 Platform
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Zeebit, a noncustodial protocol, has announced plans to launch a decentralized gaming platform on Solana blockchain.

    Advertisement

    Based on Sonic Virtual Machine (SVM), the platform is designed to support high-volume dApps, with settlement occurring on Solana L1. As part of the initiative, Zeebit’s current Solana-based platform will migrate to Sonic L2, including all player histories, stats and points.

    Related
    Sonic's Odyssey Testnet Reaches Major Milestone
    Sun, 06/30/2024 - 16:00
    Sonic's Odyssey Testnet Reaches Major Milestone
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Issues Powerful Bitcoin Message in German, What Was Said?
    Bitcoin Holder Count Faces Drastic Fall - What's Going On?
    $230 Million Hack Stuns India's Largest Exchange: Shiba Inu (SHIB) and PEPE Among Affected
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lending Campaign Announced by Japanese Financial Giant

    The platform will be underpinned by verifiable and provable fairness and noncustodial settlement.

     “Our collaboration with Sonic is possible thanks to the enhancements made to the SVM in recent months, utilizing core functionality to unlock new types of games and experiences. Zeebit will be among the first game platforms launching on Sonic, offering one of the first opportunities for folks to experience what Sonic has to offer, and participate in growing the Sonic ecosystem,” Bayzian, core contributor at Zeebit, said.

    Zeebit is set to launch its platform on the Sonic testnet in the coming weeks, featuring a mix of existing and new games. This will be followed by a full mainnet launch, accompanied by a series of incentivized campaigns for gamers and on-chain users. 

    Participants will have the opportunity to earn Zeebit points and Sonic rings, which can later be redeemed.

    #Solana
    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

    related image Ethereum (ETH) to Reach $4,000 Next Week? 10 ETFs Launching
    Jul 18, 2024 - 14:02
    Ethereum (ETH) to Reach $4,000 Next Week? 10 ETFs Launching
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Most of Mt. Gox Bitcoin Receivers Choose Not to Sell: Reddit Poll
    Jul 18, 2024 - 14:02
    Most of Mt. Gox Bitcoin Receivers Choose Not to Sell: Reddit Poll
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Lead Dogecoin (DOGE) Dev Issues Crucial Reminder for DogeCard Holders
    Jul 18, 2024 - 14:02
    Lead Dogecoin (DOGE) Dev Issues Crucial Reminder for DogeCard Holders
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Explore the Chinese Video Game Market with WN х ChinaJoy International Summit Shanghai'24
    WEEX VP Andrew Weiner: Unleashing the Bull Market Magic with Game-Changing Web3 Strategies for 2024
    Poodlana Goes Live: The New Crypto Everyone's Been Waiting For
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum (ETH) to Reach $4,000 Next Week? 10 ETFs Launching
    Most of Mt. Gox Bitcoin Receivers Choose Not to Sell: Reddit Poll
    Lead Dogecoin (DOGE) Dev Issues Crucial Reminder for DogeCard Holders
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD