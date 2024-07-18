Zeebit to Launch Microgaming Web3 Platform

Zeebit , a noncustodial protocol, has announced plans to launch a decentralized gaming platform on Solana blockchain.

Based on Sonic Virtual Machine (SVM), the platform is designed to support high-volume dApps, with settlement occurring on Solana L1. As part of the initiative, Zeebit’s current Solana-based platform will migrate to Sonic L2, including all player histories, stats and points.

The platform will be underpinned by verifiable and provable fairness and noncustodial settlement.

“Our collaboration with Sonic is possible thanks to the enhancements made to the SVM in recent months, utilizing core functionality to unlock new types of games and experiences. Zeebit will be among the first game platforms launching on Sonic, offering one of the first opportunities for folks to experience what Sonic has to offer, and participate in growing the Sonic ecosystem,” Bayzian, core contributor at Zeebit, said.

Zeebit is set to launch its platform on the Sonic testnet in the coming weeks, featuring a mix of existing and new games. This will be followed by a full mainnet launch, accompanied by a series of incentivized campaigns for gamers and on-chain users.

Participants will have the opportunity to earn Zeebit points and Sonic rings, which can later be redeemed.