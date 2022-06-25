Yearn.Finance (YFI) Token Spikes 100% in Week: Possible Reasons

One of most expensive cryptocurrencies of latest DeFi euphoria is pumping again amid bearish recession

YFI, a core native cryptocurrency of high-performance DeFi aggregator Yearn.Finance, demonstrates rocketing performance despite an accelerating bearish recession in crypto.

YFI spikes 46% in less than 12 hours

On June 18, 2022, the YFI price dipped below 22-month lows and almost plunged to the $4,000 level. However, after reching the bottom, the asset started rallying.

Image by CoinMarketCap

The most impressive phase of the rally started yesterday, on June 24, 2022. The YFI price jumped from $5,400 to almost $8,000 in a matter of hours.

It allowed YFI to erase its losses in the last three weeks: for the last time, YFI was over $8,000 in early June. However, YFI remains one of the worst sufferers of Crypto Winter: it has lost over 92% since its all-time high.

In the last six months, the YFI price plummeted from $40,000 to $4,000. By press time, YFI is changing hands at $6,724 on major spot trading platforms.

Yearn.Finance radically changes its compensation policy to keep protocol sustainable amid recession

On June 21, 2022, Banteg, a core contributor of Yearn.Finance, published a proposal that may have catalyzed the rally of YFI's price.

Per this proposal, Yearn.Finance is ready to adjust its compensation model for full-time contributors amid a bear market. The platform can implement 10,000 DAI + $10,000 worth of YFI per month per person, flat compensation level.

Previously, 23 Yearn.Finance full-timers shared 45% of the exchange's net profit and 2,000,000 DAI/month floor pool for periods when KPIs were not reached.

The reduction is set to make the Yearn.Finance spending model healthier and keep its stability in a bear market. In all, the reform results in a 6.17x reduction in compensation spending.

Also, Banteg announced that the Yearn.Finance treasury has $18.1 million in cash in reserves to guarantee "two years of runway saved up" for its team members.