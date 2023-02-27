XRP/USDD Pair Attracts Zero Trading Fees on Crypto Exchange Huobi: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Seychelles-based Huobi Global has announced zero trading fees for 39 cryptocurrency pairs. The XRP/USDD trading pair as well as those of 38 different cryptocurrencies paired against USDD will attract zero fees. USDD is a stablecoin issued by TRON DAO Reserve.

At the time of writing, XRP was trading marginally higher in the last 24 hours at $0.378. The trading volume of XRP has shot up by almost 88% as traders considered oversold conditions for the sixth largest cryptocurrency.

XRP has formed a death cross on its weekly chart. Though a death cross might portray bearish indications, the contrary holds for XRP, as most death cross occurrences have marked major or interim bottoms. Historically, this has usually acted as the base for the XRP price to climb higher.

630 million XRP shifted by whales

During the weekend, whale transactions for XRP significantly increased. According to WhaleAlert, 630 million XRP were transferred from wallets and to and from exchanges in the previous 24 hours.

🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 253,000,000 #XRP (95,736,191 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallethttps://t.co/VipsqFKPkM — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) February 26, 2023

In the first and largest transaction, 253 million XRP worth $92.7 million were transferred between wallets. Soon after, whale wallets exchanged 232 million XRP, worth $87.4 million.

A total of 140 million XRP were sent in three transactions to Bitstamp addresses. In the first transaction, 35 million XRP ($13.2 million), 45 million XRP ($17.1 million) and 30 million XRP ($11.3 million) were exchanged.

Another transaction was the transfer of 33 million XRP, or $12.5 million, from Bitso to an unidentified wallet.