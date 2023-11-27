XRP Community Alert: Evernode XRPL Announces Airdrop for Holders

In a significant development for the XRP community, Evernode, the Layer-2 smart contract platform on Xahau Network, has unveiled details of its upcoming airdrop.

Evernode initially planned the airdrop when expecting to launch on the XRP Ledger; however, unforeseen challenges led to a strategic shift to the Xahau Network. The transition introduced a level of complexity, requiring participants to register their XRPL r-addresses before the deadline on Dec. 11, 2023.

The process involves a meticulous calculation based on the snapshot of qualifying XRP holdings in XRPL accounts on Sept. 1, 2023. Evernode plans to airdrop a total of 5,160,960 Evers to registered addresses on Xahau, proportionate to the qualifying XRP held in each corresponding XRPL address.

To participate, users must register their XRPL r-addresses on Evernode's website by the Dec. 11 deadline. Following registration, participants are required to import their r-address onto Xahau and set a trustline for the Evers issuing address.

(As standard, we limit replies to thwart the scammers that infect our airdrop reply threads) pic.twitter.com/07fTdGZFI6 — Evernode - rEvernodee8dJLaFsujS6q1EiXvZYmHXr8🪝 (@EvernodeXRPL) November 27, 2023

The targeted launch date for the airdrop is Dec. 18, where Evernode will deposit the Evers into an Airdrop Hook. Participants can then claim their Evers by sending a transaction to the Airdrop Hook from their registered r-address on Xahau.

Crucially, Evernode emphasizes the use of Xumm Wallet, citing its robust functionality to support the entire airdrop process. Participants using other wallets are advised to employ the SetRegularKey function for a smoother experience.

It is worth noting that this process excludes customers of participating exchanges, Bitrue and Uphold, who will receive their Evers through a separate process.