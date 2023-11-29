XRP Holders Must Note This Crucial Airdrop Update From Evernode

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP holders have been eagerly awaiting the airdrop from Evernode (EVERS), the Layer-2 scaling solution on XRP Ledger (XRPL). While the details of the airdrop registration were released prior to this time, there is growing dissension about the process, as observed by some members of the community, a trend Evernode has emerged to address.

Some members complained about the strain in the multipronged process, beginning with the registration of the r-address and the lone use of Xumm wallet. Evernode said it is not seeing any difficulty as the process is meant to give users "free stuff."

If you can’t/won’t use Xumm to register, then you definitely can’t/won’t use Xumm to import/clone. Far better you self-select out of the process now, rather than complain even further down the track that you want a different way of getting free stuff. 3/4 — Evernode - rEvernodee8dJLaFsujS6q1EiXvZYmHXr8🪝 (@EvernodeXRPL) November 28, 2023

Evernode said the ongoing registration process is not all that needs to be done, as interested and eligible XRP holders still have to import/clone their XRPL r-address onto Xumm when the protocol officially launches by Dec. 18. The L2 protocol said users who are uncomfortable with the process may choose to opt out rather than complain much later.

In its defense, Evernode said justifying who had participated in its beta testing program is not an easy feat to achieve and, as such, the process it has outlined is the most feasible avenue to get the EVERS airdrop to deserving participants.

XRP holders and massive options

According to key trends in the XRP ecosystem, the coin's holders have a number of unique options to gain rewards for being just members or users of the network. Besides the generous offering from Evernode, other outfits that have rewarded XRP holders in the past few months include Uphold and Flare Network, among others.

Gradually, the growing number of partners XRP has garnered in recent times can be an avenue to revamp the bullish outlook of the coin at this time. With months of anticipation, how successful this Evernode airdrop campaign turns out to be will showcase the maturity of the broader XRPL ecosystem.