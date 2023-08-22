XRPL: This Partnership Connects XRP Ledger to SWIFT, BTC, ETH

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a positive development, XRP Ledger (XRPL) will be able to interact with the SWIFT, Bitcoin and Ethereum networks thanks to the latest partnership between two of its biggest entities, GateHub and Xumm wallet.

In a big announcement, GateHub and XRPL Labs, which is the creator of the Xumm wallet, have teamed up to bring more assets to the XRPL.

This partnership will allow interaction by enabling seamless value transfer between XRPL and other supported networks such as SEPA, SWIFT, Bitcoin and Ethereum.

As stated in the blog post, the collaboration between XRPL Labs and GateHub adds on/off ramps for 14 assets, including BTC, ETH, LTC, WXRP, GALA and FLR.

This is a big step forward for the XRPL ecosystem, as the collaboration is intended to deliver more capabilities and convenience to users around the world, as well as ease the retail adoption of cryptocurrency payments.

The collaboration is also expected to boost XRP adoption and other digital assets across the DeFi ecosystem, as well as create interoperability across different blockchains.

The news was met with excitement in the XRP community. Enej Pungerčar, founder and CEO of Gatehub, cheered the partnership on the X platform, stating that the move would make it easier to transfer funds in and out of XRPL.

Wietse Wind, an XRPL developer, also took to X to cheer the development, highlighting the speed of transactions.

Last month, Xumm added Topper, an innovation by Uphold, a development that was cheered by the XRP and broader crypto communities.

The integration offers a new fiat-to-crypto on-ramp, which is especially beneficial as transactions settle into commonly used currencies such as USD, EUR, or GBP and then into XRP.