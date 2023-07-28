XRP Ledger L2 Smart Contract Hints at Timeline for Critical Milestone for Launch

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP Ledger Layer 2 platform Evernode has shared an update as it advances in its journey toward launch. Evernode brings "Layer 2" smart contracts via Hooks to the XRP Ledger ecosystem.

In a Twitter update, Evernode stated that it has tentatively scheduled the audit of the Hooks V3 testnet to commence in mid-August. It cites a reason for this: like other XRPL grantees, it was still waiting on the paperwork and funds from Ripple to confirm.

Update: tentatively scheduled the audit of our 3 hooks to start in mid-August. Like other XRPL Grants Grantee’s, we’re still waiting on the paperwork & funds from Ripple to confirm. pic.twitter.com/R8Vl7Dp064 — Evernode🪝 (@EvernodeXRPL) July 28, 2023

In another update, it shares details on the testing of the Nomad contract. While the development team is progressing in its testing, it says the Nomad contract is proving harder to wrangle than expected as what is on the nodes under its control is not persisting on the betanet. It hopes to untangle this issue in the upcoming week.

Evernode provided some updates in April, stating that it was preparing for launch. The relaunch of the Evernode beta on the Hooks V3 testnet was announced. It was reported that this transition was the first step toward being ready to launch on their sidechain when it went live.

At the time, Evernode cofounder Scott Chamberlain stated it was hoping for a second grant to audit Hooks v3 and fund the platform through launch.

On July 17, Evernode said it could round the final bend to start an external audit of the Hooks v3 testnet after it was selected as one of the XRPL Grants wave's five awardees.

The XRP community is anticipating the Evernode platform launch given the possibilities it brings to the XRP Ledger. As stated in its whitepaper, there is a planned airdrop to XRP holders following the protocol's launch, with 2,580,480 Evers, the proposed native token of the protocol, earmarked for this purpose.

RippleX announces XRP Ledger Campus Ambassador program

RippleX has announced applications for the XRP Ledger Campus Ambassador program, which was founded by XRP Ledger Foundation and Ripple and is designed to empower, educate and engage students across campuses worldwide.

As stated in a blog post, the application window for the Fall 2023 XRP Ledger Campus Ambassador program is now officially open and will close on July 30.

The program, which will run from September to December, offers an opportunity for students to engage in blockchain technology and contribute to the growing Web3 ecosystem.