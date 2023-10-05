XRPL Hits Historic Milestone, Potential Upsides for XRP

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRPL is growing at an almost sporadic rate, and its latest milestone has been revealed, per a post from the official X account of XRPScan. As revealed, XRPL has just closed its 83 millionth ledger, marking a period of historic growth for the protocol in a very short period of time.

XRP Ledger successfully closed 83 millionth ledger a few moments ago: https://t.co/USQVIHBcmY https://t.co/HwDv3m2nHb pic.twitter.com/wuwTZBMtGx — XRPScan (@xrpscan) October 5, 2023

The XRPL is the smart contract hub of the Ripple and broader XRP ecosystem. Having been under a constant evolutionary trend for a long time now, the XRPL has been trailing new blazes in terms of adoption, upgrades and potential applications that are making their way onto the ledger.

The XRPL has grown to become a major conduit for XRP holders to showcase their dedication by utilizing the coin. With targeted launches of non-fungible token (NFT) features as well as specific decentralized finance (DeFi) services, XRPL has been making all the moves it can to offer value to members of its community.

While XRP holders can access a fair number of offerings on the XRPL, there has been a defined focus on upgrading almost every aspect of the protocol. Notably, a crucial Clawback feature is currently up for voting as the XRPL seeks to serve token issuers who are known to have very broad legal burdens with respect to their role in the ecosystem.

Just as Elon Musk is known to be the biggest promoter of Dogecoin (DOGE) and other Shiba Inu-themed meme coins, so also is Ripple CTO David Schwartz, known as the biggest proponent of the XRPL and all it has to offer.

With Ripple Labs shifting its focus toward a balanced ecosystem, it is gradually placing much emphasis on how XRP Ledger can help power a new era of enhanced decentralized operations cutting across different sectors.

With the 83 millionth ledger closed, the next crucial milestone of 85 million is now in view. In all, the growth of XRP may be enhanced as its utility and accompanying demand is bound to grow over time.