Ripple CTO Reacts to XRPL Centralization Debate

Ripple Labs CTO, David Schwartz has come out to express his profound displeasure at an ongoing debate surrounding centralization claims from critics about the XRP Ledger (XRPL) protocol. Taking to his favorite social media platform, Schwartz responded to an account parading itself as Max Keiser, who wondered if centralization was coded into the XRPL from the outset.

Schwartz, who is known for answering random questions from community members with genuine inquiries, appeared displeased by the question and categorically said he would not respond to it.

Ripple Labs remains a firm of interest in the broader digital currency ecosystem with a long-standing and costly lawsuit with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In fact, the case is at a very critical stage as it is heading to trial in the coming year. As such, any claims that might somewhat jeopardize the defense of the firm and its associated innovations are bound to be sternly frowned upon, as showcased by Schwartz.

Schwartz himself has been a critical innovator known to call out protocols with bad decentralization structures, as he once did for Uniswap decentralized exchange. This history makes many wonder why being defensive was his first reaction.

XRPL decentralization showcased

For attentive followers of David Schwartz and general events within the digital currency landscape, exposure to the overall benefits, features and design uniqueness of the XRPL as a decentralized protocol will not be news at this time.

Schwartz and other core developers have often gushed about how much influence validators have within the XRPL, with relatively lower barriers to entry for anyone who may be willing to become a validator for the protocol as a whole.

The XRPL is one of the blockchain networks with a specific design in the crypto ecosystem, and Schwartz is committed to maintaining the protocol’s legacies as well as media appeal.