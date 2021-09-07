XRPL Explorer XRPScan Moves FLR, SGB Airdrops Data to Special Tab: Details

News
Tue, 09/07/2021 - 14:53
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Now enthusiasts of Flare (FLR) and its "canary network" Songbird (SGB) have more advanced instrument to track airdrop processes
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
XRPScan, the most popular block explorer for XRP Ledger, creates a dedicated module to track the processes of Flare and Songbird's airdrops.

Find info about Flare and Songbird's airdrops in XRPScan

According to the official announcement shared by the team of XRPScan explorer on its Twitter account, a new function has been added to the explorer's dashboard.

Starting from today, information about the initial token distributions (airdrops) of EVM-compatible blockchain Flare (FLR) and its sister chain ("canary network"), Songbird (SGB) is displayed on a dedicated page of its interface.

In the "Flare Spark Distribution" tab, four inputs are displayed: the public address of Flare's account, the XRP balance as of the date of the Flare snapshot, the effective FLR claim and the SGB claim volume.

As covered by U.Today previously, more and more platforms are considering supporting a Songbird (SGB) token airdrop for their users. 

Infrastructure, community, resources: Flare (FLR) ecosystem takes shape

Spark (FLR), a core native asset of much-anticipated blockchain Flare, will be distributed once Flare (FLR) mainnet goes live. XRP holders who claimed FLR during the Dec. 12, 2021, snapshot will receive the tokens in a 1:1 ratio to their XRP holdings.

Before the mainnet release of Flare (FLR), its team decided to launch its "canary network," Songbird to stress test all of the economic designs with a limited token supply.

Recently, Flare (FLR) enthusiasts unveiled their own Wikipedia site as part of the community-driven infrastructure of the platform.

