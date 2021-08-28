XRP Ledger Might Have New Type of Account: Proposal Submitted

News
Sat, 08/28/2021 - 14:13
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Lead developers of XRPL Labs have unveiled "Lite Accounts" proposal: new accounts can be activated with one XRP only
XRP Ledger Might Have New Type of Account: Proposal Submitted
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

XRPL Labs, the software team that addresses the development of XRP Ledger blockchain platform, has unveiled a crucial proposal: a new type of account can be added to the XRPL toolkit.

Lite Accounts may go live on XRP Ledger

According to the official announcement shared by XRPL Labs on its official social media channels, a standard proposal XLS-23d has been submitted by devs.

As per the project's GitHub, it is proposing to allow XRP holders to open a new type of XRP Ledger account ("Lite Accounts") with one XRP only, while the "Account Reserve" for regular accounts is 5 XRP (plus 15 redeemable XRP).

XRPL Labs lead developer Wietse Wind added that Lite Accounts' functionality will be limited: they will support only holding, sending and receiving XRP tokens. They cannot be used, for instance, to create offers, checks, payment channels or "Hooks."

If passed, this amendment would optimize the logics of data storage on XRP Ledger: "less XRPL space" will be consumed by "Lite Accounts."

Sponsored accounts may be opened with one XRP

The second part of the proposal is submitted to introduce a "Sponsored" account type: it opens up an avenue for sponsored user onboarding on XRP Ledger.

Once an XRP holder pays one XRP for a "Sponsored" account, his/her clients can use it. If they do not, one XRP can be redeemed by a sponsor.

Related
XRP Ledger Finally Launches Hooks Amendment in Beta Testnet. What Does That Mean?

"Lite Accounts" can be upgraded to full-fledged ones by paying extra XRP fees.

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image BTC Hodler Net Position Change Hits 1-Month High, Here’s Why It May Be Good for BTC
08/28/2021 - 16:00
BTC Hodler Net Position Change Hits 1-Month High, Here’s Why It May Be Good for BTC
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Crypto Is Putting Value at the Core of Culture: Camila Russo
08/28/2021 - 14:20
Crypto Is Putting Value at the Core of Culture: Camila Russo
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image XRP Ledger Might Have New Type of Account: Proposal Submitted
08/28/2021 - 14:13
XRP Ledger Might Have New Type of Account: Proposal Submitted
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov