Flare's Songbird Airdrop Support Considered by Major Platforms: Binance, Who Else?

FTSO.AU, one of the leading Flare infrastructure vendors (signal providers), updates the accurate list of exchanges ready to support Songird's SGB airdop

Songbird Token (SGB) airdrop will be a crucial milestone on Flare's bumpy road to mainnet release. Here is the most accurate list of the exchanges that support airdropping SGB to their FLR enthusiasts.

Binance is "considering" support of SGB airdrop

According to the latest updates provided by FTSO.AU on its official website, in addition to three exchanges that have already confirmed their support of the SGB airdrop, there are many heavyweight CEXes "considering" joining the club.

Namely, world-leading exchange Binance (BNB) is in the second group. Also, AltCoinTrader, BigONE, Bitkub, Celsius Network, Coinspot, GateHub, NDAX , Nexo, Swyftx, Uphold and VALR are yet to determine whether they are ready to support SGB airdrop to XRP holders.

It is interesting that Binance.US refused to take part in SGB distribution, as per the FTSO publication.

As covered by U.Today previously, SGB airdrop is supported by top-tier CIS-focused crypto exchange EXMO, Latin American crypto major Bitso and XRP-centric one-stop platform Bitrue (BTR).

Why is Songbird different from Flare's testnet?

Songbird is a "canary network" or sister chain to Flare (FLR) mainnet. Unlike with Coston testnet, its SGB token supply is limited and will be distributed through an airdrop to XRP holders who took part in the Dec. 12 snapshot. A 0.1511 SGB/1 XRP rate is established for this airdrop.

The introduction of Songbird (SGB) caused a multi-month delay in Flare's (FLR) mainnet release, which was criticized by some members of the Flare community.

At the same time, Flare Networks CEO Hugo Philion stresses that launching "canary network" (like Polkadot's Kusama) is necessary due to the level of hype and developer interest in Flare (FLR).