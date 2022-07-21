XRP Worth Millions of Dollars Continue to Flow into Exchanges and Wallets, Now Directly from Ripple Address

Suspicious activity with XRP tokens, first spotted on Friday, July 15, continues to this day. As reported by WhaleAlerts, 60 million XRP worth $21.86 million were sent from Ripple's address to an unknown wallet. Three hours later, the same amount of XRP was sent from an unknown wallet to Bitso, a global crypto exchange based in Mexico.

🚨 🚨 60,000,000 #XRP (21,864,604 USD) transferred from Ripple to unknown wallethttps://t.co/uheiGcgdP8 — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) July 20, 2022

But that was not all, as within an hour, 59.9 million XRP had already been withdrawn from one Bitso address to another, or to the same address it originally came from. It is also important to note that all of the addresses involved in the turnover are holders of multi-million dollar amounts of XRP.

Is the XRP community about to be surprised by a major announcement?

The anomaly-filled days for XRP began last Friday, when the token's trading turnover increased 12 times in two hours. Then, with the start of the new week, suspicious activity was spotted again , with XRP being moved on multimillion-dollar transactions from wallets to exchanges and back in short periods of time. This trend is still in play today.

As previously reported, recent events do not directly affect the price of XRP. The token continues to be quoted near the top of the price corridor, where it is hitting a strong resistance level of $0.375. However, while there is no direct impact, indirectly, these transactions could signal possible future price perturbations.

