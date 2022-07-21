XRP Worth Millions of Dollars Continue to Flow into Exchanges and Wallets, Now Directly from Ripple Address

Thu, 07/21/2022 - 11:19
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Suspicious activity around XRP continues, but this time Ripple wallet has been spotted
XRP Worth Millions of Dollars Continue to Flow into Exchanges and Wallets, Now Directly from Ripple Address
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Suspicious activity with XRP tokens, first spotted on Friday, July 15, continues to this day. As reported by WhaleAlerts, 60 million XRP worth $21.86 million were sent from Ripple's address to an unknown wallet. Three hours later, the same amount of XRP was sent from an unknown wallet to Bitso, a global crypto exchange based in Mexico.

But that was not all, as within an hour, 59.9 million XRP had already been withdrawn from one Bitso address to another, or to the same address it originally came from. It is also important to note that all of the addresses involved in the turnover are holders of multi-million dollar amounts of XRP.

Is the XRP community about to be surprised by a major announcement?

The anomaly-filled days for XRP began last Friday, when the token's trading turnover increased 12 times in two hours. Then, with the start of the new week, suspicious activity was spotted again, with XRP being moved on multimillion-dollar transactions from wallets to exchanges and back in short periods of time. This trend is still in play today.

As previously reported, recent events do not directly affect the price of XRP. The token continues to be quoted near the top of the price corridor, where it is hitting a strong resistance level of $0.375. However, while there is no direct impact, indirectly, these transactions could signal possible future price perturbations.

Perhaps XRPL or Ripple are preparing some big announcements or updates, or maybe it is just shifting tokens from one pocket to another.

#Ripple News #XRP
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Monero (XMR) 25% Weekly Gain Leads Cryptocurrency Market, Avoids Sell-Off
07/21/2022 - 12:59
Monero (XMR) 25% Weekly Gain Leads Cryptocurrency Market, Avoids Sell-Off
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ripple Remittance Technology Launches on Shopify via Airwallex's New Online App
07/21/2022 - 12:10
Ripple Remittance Technology Launches on Shopify via Airwallex's New Online App
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Nomiswap DEX with AMM Unlocks Unmatched Trading and Yield Farming Opportunities: Review
07/21/2022 - 11:50
Nomiswap DEX with AMM Unlocks Unmatched Trading and Yield Farming Opportunities: Review
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov