XRP Witnesses Unusual $10 Million Whale Activity

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Binance's unexpected $10 million XRP transaction has ignited curiosity within community amid crucial XRP price dynamics
Wed, 31/01/2024 - 10:26
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Today, the crypto landscape witnessed an atypical occurrence as Whale Alert detected a substantial withdrawal of 20.62 million XRP tokens, amounting to $10.57 million, from Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. The transaction, labeled as unusual, deviates from the regular pattern of significant XRP movements, usually associated with platforms linked to Ripple Payments services such as Bitstamp and Bitso.

What sets this particular transfer apart is not only its departure from the conventional channels but also the undisclosed destination of these tokens, adding an element of mystery to the situation. 

However, initial speculation regarding the involvement of an external entity dissipates upon closer inspection of XRPL explorers' data, revealing that the recipient's address is associated with Binance itself, specifically its hot wallet designated for storing XRP tokens.

This discovery suggests that the $10 million transfer may be an internal operation within the exchange rather than the involvement of an external whale on the cryptocurrency market.

Eyes on XRP price

While Binance orchestrates these token transfers, attention turns to the XRP price dynamics. Recent days have seen XRP testing a crucial support level in place since January of the preceding year. Despite a temporary breach in the last 12 hours, resulting in a 1.7% decline in the XRP price, a discernible long wick on the price chart indicates a responsive buyer.

""
XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

This occurrence signifies demand in the area, reminiscent of a similar event on Jan. 23. Following that episode, the XRP price saw a 6.3% increase within the same week. 

The cryptocurrency market's inherent unpredictability makes it challenging to predict a repeat performance, but the current conditions offer a basis for cautious optimism among XRP enthusiasts.

About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

