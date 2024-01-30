Top XRPL Foundation Exec Debunks Ripple EVM Blockchain Myths

In a significant development, a high-ranking executive from the XRPL Foundation has addressed ongoing speculation surrounding the integration of an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) into XRPL. Thomas Silkjær, Head of Analytics and Compliance at XRPL Foundation, provided clarity on RippleX's recent update on the XRP Ledger EVM sidechain.

Advertisement

Contrary to circulating claims, Silkjær underscored that the XRPL is not undergoing an EVM integration. Ripple's proposal involves a distinct blockchain with EVM functionality, which will be linked to the XRPL mainnet through a decentralized bridge. Importantly, Silkjær clarified that this new blockchain is not based on the current protocol, differentiating it significantly from the XRPL itself.

The XRPL is not getting an EVM integration. A new blockchain with EVM is proposed by Ripple and should be linked to the XRPL mainnet via a decentralized bridge. But that blockchain is not even based on the XRPL protocol. — Thomas Silkjær (@Silkjaer) January 29, 2024

Silkjær pointed out that the proposed setup closely resembles existing EVM blockchains that bridge to the XRPL. The setup is not different from all the other such proposals that already bridge to the ledger. That new blockchain is neither more nor less "the XRPL." None of them are, he stated.

Rebuilding XRPL

This clarification serves to dispel misconceptions surrounding the purported integration and sheds light on Ripple's distinct blockchain developments. Meanwhile, the XChainBridge public amendment, a prerequisite for the EVM sidechain launch, is open for voting.

Beyond this, community discussions encompass the restructuring of the XRPL Foundation's governance principles.

Silkjær's comments aim to provide XRP enthusiasts with an accurate understanding of Ripple's blockchain advancements, fostering a transparent environment as XRPL progresses toward innovation. The movement toward progress remains positive, encouraging dynamic discussions and advancements in the wider XRP community.