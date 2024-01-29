XRP Skyrockets 80% in Trading Volume as XRP Price Is Going Through Now or Never Moment

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a noteworthy development, the cryptocurrency XRP has experienced a substantial 80% surge in trading volumes within the last 24 hours, according to a report by CoinGlass . This surge has propelled the combined turnover for spot and derivatives markets to an impressive $1.35 billion.

Constituting 4.74% of the asset's total market capitalization, this surge in trading activity aligns with a normative level of market engagement. As of the latest data from CoinMarketCap, XRP currently holds the position of the eighth-largest digital asset, boasting a market capitalization of $28.46 billion.

The heightened trading volumes coincide with a significant movement in the XRP price chart. Analysis of the weekly time frame reveals a breach of the dynamic support level established in January of the previous year.

Traditionally a point of rebound for the XRP price , recent weeks have seen downward price action breaking through this historical support. The closure of the weekly candle below this critical level signals a potential negative trend.

"Now or never"

Investors, however, remain cautiously optimistic as they await the closing of the monthly candle in two days. This time frame holds significance, offering a potential opportunity for a price rebound and a close above the critical support level by the end of January.