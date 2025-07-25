Advertisement
    XRP Witnesses Stunning $155 Million Inflows Amid Altseason Euphoria

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 25/07/2025 - 14:11
    Altseason? XRP right in epicenter, $155 million inflows prove it
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    XRP has raked in $155.29 million in inflows since the start of the week, according to fresh CoinShares data published on July 25 by analyst James Butterfill. New stats reveal XRP ETP figures neck and neck with Ethereum and Solana in terms of fresh capital attraction. The tremendous $155.3 influx suggests large funds are rotating back into XRP, right as Bitcoin continues to lose value.

    Bitcoin outflows are currently at $174.68 million for the same period, making it the biggest loser on the board. With altcoins like XRP, Solana and Ethereum raking in over $1.5 billion combined, the capital rotation into alternatives to BTC options is no longer just a side story — it is the main event.

    XRP price intrigue

    Even with huge inflows, the XRP price is sitting still at around $3.13, which is a far from its recent high of $3.39. The drop that started on July 23 has not been reversed yet, and there is been no strong rebound on the chart. 

    But that is exactly where smart money often step in — when prices are flat or falling, not soaring. It is a quiet setup, and it has happened before.

    The market pivot is also being reflected in the Altcoin Season Index by CoinMarketCap, which climbed to 43 today — its highest in a month and up from 38 last week. While it is still short of the 75 mark that officially signals "altseason," the index has broken out of its Bitcoin-heavy zone for the first time since April.

    With $2.35 billion currently sitting in XRP investment products and the inflow rate picking up midweek, XRP is getting some new attention from institutions that had been on the sidelines. 

    Whether that will be reflected in price action this week or the next is hard to say, but the positioning is clear: altcoins are gaining ground — and XRP is on the radar.

