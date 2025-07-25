Stellar (XLM) Hits Dual All-Time Milestone in Historical Price Performance

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP rival Stellar (XLM) may have lost 13.46% in the last seven days of trading on the cryptocurrency market, but the asset remains bullish. Notably, it surged by 75.7% in July and 74.8% in Q3, 2025.

XLM posts record-breaking July and Q3 gains

Cryptorank data indicates that Stellar is poised to close July on a bullish note and maintain a six-year streak of closing in the green zone. Stellar achieves a growth rate of 75.7%, the highest it has reached in its history for this month. Previously, XLM had only achieved a 44.6% growth cap, recorded in July 2020.

Interestingly, Stellar’s average growth rate for July was 11%. The current display puts XLM over six times its average figures, highlighting the gains made by the asset this July.

The performance is also the best quarter on record for Stellar. The highest Stellar had hit in the past was 34.5% in 2016 and 2018. Now, it is almost double the numbers from these previous years.

As of press time, Stellar is trading at $0.4154, representing a 1.73% decline over the last 24 hours. The asset dropped from a peak of $0.4469 to its current level after it faced technical rejection at the $0.52 resistance level.

Stellar breaks away from XRP's outperformance

As reported by U.Today , Stellar’s declining price over the last seven days may be a result of the death cross, which has led to declining interest from investors. The trading volume is down by a significant 44.16% to $609.15 million.

Despite this, Stellar has remained bullish overall in July. It recorded a 50% weekly breakout against its rival, XRP. Stellar climbed and formed a divergence from XRP on the broader crypto market, sparking interest from investors about its potential.