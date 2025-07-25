Advertisement
    Ripple CTO Issues Crucial Instagram Warning for XRP Holders: Here's Why

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 25/07/2025 - 10:13
    Warning joins growing list of scam alerts in crypto community
    Ripple CTO Issues Crucial Instagram Warning for XRP Holders: Here's Why
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Ripple CTO David Schwartz has issued a fresh warning to the XRP and wider crypto community on X, cautioning against impersonation scams on social media.

    The alert came after an X user claimed Schwartz had a verified Instagram account, prompting a response from the Ripple CTO. Schwartz clarified, "I do not post to Instagram. Any profile you see there that claims to be me is a scam."

    This warning joins a growing list of scam alerts in the crypto space, where impersonator accounts often lure unsuspecting users with fake giveaways, phishing links or fraudulent investment schemes.

    Schwartz's statement highlights Ripple’s ongoing commitment to user safety and transparency, especially as XRP remains one of the most actively traded and widely followed cryptocurrencies.

    Ripple issues warning

    Ripple recently issued a warning along similar lines, stating it had observed an uptick in XRP scams on YouTube, with scammers stealing accounts and then updating the page to impersonate Ripple’s official account. It issues a crucial reminder to the crypto community: Ripple and its executives will never request to be sent XRP.

    Cryptocurrency giveaway scams often exploit high-profile social media accounts to deceive followers into giving funds to the crypto scammer via a digital wallet at the target's expense. Crypto scams can take many forms, including exit scams, crypto giveaway promises, fake job offers, phishing scam tactics such as blackmail via emails or text messages, rug pull scams targeting investors and even online dating scams.

    In an insights post, Ripple disclosed the authentic social media handles of Ripple's corporate accounts and some of its executives, including Ripple CTO David Schwartz, to safeguard the crypto community from scams.

    The Ripple CTO's X account was the only one listed, indicating his social media presence to be only on X (previously Twitter).

    #XRP News #ripple #Scam Alert
